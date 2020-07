GLORY kickboxing released another video of “Legendary Fights”, featuring Australian Stan Longinidis up against Japanese Masaaki Miyamoto at K-1 Star Wars ’96 in Yokohama. The scheduled for three rounds contest ended 5 seconds till the end of the bout when Stan The Man sent his opponent to the canvas with a barrage of strikes, which ultimately led to Miyamoto’s corner to threw in the towel. You can watch the video up top.