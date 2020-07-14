UFC 252: Watch Miocic vs Cormier 3 first promo video

Heavyweights Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier meet in the trilogy fight on August 15. The pair battles it out in the headliner of UFC 252. Following the release of the event poster (see it here), the first promo video hit the stream today.

In August 2018, then light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier became two-division titleholder, when he claimed the heavyweight strap against Stipe Miocic by knockout in the first round. In August next year the latter took the revenge and reclaimed the belt via fourth-round TKO.

The pair is now meets for the third and final time. You can watch the trailer up top.