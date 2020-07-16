BRAVE CF announces matchups for epic Flyweight World Title Tournament

BRAVE Combat Federation, the fastest-growing MMA organization in the world, has announced that it will hold a Flyweight Tournament to decide who is going to be the first-ever BRAVE CF world champion in the division.

The epic competition will pitch eight of the best athletes up to 57 kg, in four electric quarter-finals, with dates yet to be confirmed.

Two of the best American fighters in the division will clash in the quarter-finals, as Jose “Shorty” Torres and Sean “Shorty Rock” Santella face off with a semifinal spot on the line. The second fight will feature a clash of generations, as veteran Zach Makovsky faces off against Abdul Hussein, who won a gold medal at the IMMAF World Championships in 2016 before turning pro.

Also set for the tournament is a stylistic matchup between top striker Marcel Adur and wrestler Dustin Ortiz, with Velimurad Alkhasov vs Flávio de Queiroz closing out the much-anticipated quarter-finals. The final brackets will be announced soon, as fans will be able to speculate on who makes it to the semifinals and who fights who for a chance to become the first-ever BRAVE CF Flyweight champion of the world.

The level of the lineup and matchups displayed at BRAVE CF’s Flyweight World Titles reinforces the depth of the promotion’s roster, widely considered one of the best in the whole world, and the efforts of BRAVE Combat Federation in promoting a new system into the sport of Mixed Martial Arts, in which talent and skills, instead of marketability, are properly rewarded.

BRAVE CF Flyweight Tournament:

Quarter-finals

Jose Torres vs. Sean Santella

Zach Makovsky vs. Abdul Hussein

Marcel Adur vs. Dustin Ortiz

Velimurad Alkhasov vs. Flávio de Queiroz