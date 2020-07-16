Search
Press Release

BRAVE CF announces matchups for epic Flyweight World Title Tournament

Newswire
BRAVE CF: Jose Torres vs Sean Santella
BRAVE CF: Jose Torres vs Sean Santella

BRAVE Combat Federation, the fastest-growing MMA organization in the world, has announced that it will hold a Flyweight Tournament to decide who is going to be the first-ever BRAVE CF world champion in the division.

Advertisements

The epic competition will pitch eight of the best athletes up to 57 kg, in four electric quarter-finals, with dates yet to be confirmed.

Two of the best American fighters in the division will clash in the quarter-finals, as Jose “Shorty” Torres and Sean “Shorty Rock” Santella face off with a semifinal spot on the line. The second fight will feature a clash of generations, as veteran Zach Makovsky faces off against Abdul Hussein, who won a gold medal at the IMMAF World Championships in 2016 before turning pro.

Also set for the tournament is a stylistic matchup between top striker Marcel Adur and wrestler Dustin Ortiz, with Velimurad Alkhasov vs Flávio de Queiroz closing out the much-anticipated quarter-finals. The final brackets will be announced soon, as fans will be able to speculate on who makes it to the semifinals and who fights who for a chance to become the first-ever BRAVE CF Flyweight champion of the world.

The level of the lineup and matchups displayed at BRAVE CF’s Flyweight World Titles reinforces the depth of the promotion’s roster, widely considered one of the best in the whole world, and the efforts of BRAVE Combat Federation in promoting a new system into the sport of Mixed Martial Arts, in which talent and skills, instead of marketability, are properly rewarded.

BRAVE CF Flyweight Tournament:

Quarter-finals

  • Jose Torres vs. Sean Santella
  • Zach Makovsky vs. Abdul Hussein
  • Marcel Adur vs. Dustin Ortiz
  • Velimurad Alkhasov vs. Flávio de Queiroz
Advertisements

Share This

More
Latest NewsMMAPress Release

Add a comment

Related

BRAVE CF releases fight card for second Romania show in two weeks

Press Release Newswire - 0
BRAVE Combat Federation, the fastest-growing MMA promotion in the world, has announced the fight card for its second show after the Covid-19 pandemic pause....
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Results

Watch: Modestas Bukauskas debuts in UFC with TKO win against Andreas Michailidis on Fight Island

Parviz Iskenderov - 0
Lithuanian mixed martial artist Modestas Bukauskas made his first successful appearance inside the Octagon, when he faced fellow-debutant Andreas Michailidis of Greece at UFC...
Read more
UFC

Watch: UFC Fight Island 1 post-fight press conference

Newswire - 0
The UFC on ESPN: Kattar vs Ige post-fight press conference follows the live event produced on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE aka "Fight...
Read more
Results

UFC Fight Island 1 results: Kattar vs Ige

Parviz Iskenderov - 0
UFC Fight Island 1 (UFC on ESPN 13) features eleven bouts on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi on July 16 (AEST/AWST). In the main event...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Results

Watch: Modestas Bukauskas debuts in UFC with TKO win against Andreas Michailidis on Fight Island

Parviz Iskenderov - 0
Lithuanian mixed martial artist Modestas Bukauskas made his first successful appearance inside the Octagon, when he faced fellow-debutant Andreas Michailidis of Greece at UFC...
Read more
Boxing

Watch: Hector Tanajara Jr decisions Ezequiel Aviles

Newswire - 0
Hector Tanajara is back in action on July 24, battling it out on DAZN fight card topped by Vergil Ortiz Jr. up against Samuel...
Read more
UFC

Watch: UFC Fight Island 1 post-fight press conference

Newswire - 0
The UFC on ESPN: Kattar vs Ige post-fight press conference follows the live event produced on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE aka "Fight...
Read more
Press Release

BRAVE CF announces matchups for epic Flyweight World Title Tournament

Newswire - 0
BRAVE Combat Federation, the fastest-growing MMA organization in the world, has announced that it will hold a Flyweight Tournament to decide who is going...
Read more
Press Release

Bellator 242 set for July 24 live on Paramount Network

Newswire - 0
Bellator MMA returns to action for the first time since the global coronavirus pandemic began earlier this year, bringing the sports world to a...
Read more

Fight Schedule

UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Ige

July 15, 2020

MMA

UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs Benavidez 2

July 18, 2020

MMA

UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Till

July 25, 2020

MMA

UFC 252: Miocic vs Cormier 3

August 15, 2020

MMA

In Case You Missed It

Results

UFC 251 results: Usman vs Masvidal

Parviz Iskenderov - 0
UFC 251 features the 13-fight bill with three titles contested on the top of the main card. The event airs live on pay-per-view on...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097