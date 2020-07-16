Search
Kickboxing

Watch: Sam Greco drops Gerry Harris with left hook

Newswire

Legendary Fights

The following video of “Legendary Fights” hit the stream today, courtesy of GLORY Kickboxing. The contest features Australian Sam Greco up against American Gerry Harris, battling it out at K-1 Star Wars ’96 in Yokohama, Japan.

The scheduled for three rounds contest of heavyweight hitters didn’t go the distance. Greco dropped Harris at 2 minutes and 38 seconds into the opening round with a devastating left hook. The latter managed to get back on his feet, yet was unable to continue. You can watch the video up top.

Share This

More
KickboxingLatest NewsVideo

Add a comment

Related

Watch: Stan The Man TKO’s Masaaki Miyamoto

Kickboxing Newswire - 0
GLORY kickboxing released another video of "Legendary Fights", featuring Australian Stan Longinidis up against Japanese Masaaki Miyamoto at K-1 Star Wars '96...
Read more

Watch: Mike Bernardo KOs Peter Aerts in their fourth fight in ’96

Kickboxing Parviz Iskenderov - 0
Over the course of their careers Mike Bernardo and Petr Aerts shared the squared circle as many as six times. The video of their...
Read more

Watch: Jerome Le Banner KO’s Ernesto Hoost at K-1 Star Wars 1996

Kickboxing Parviz Iskenderov - 0
Over the course of their careers kickboxing legends Jerome Le Banner and Ernesto Hoost squared off as many as five times. None of those...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Results

UFC Fight Island 1 results: Kattar vs Ige

Parviz Iskenderov - 0
UFC Fight Island 1 (UFC on ESPN 13) features eleven bouts on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi on July 16 (AEST/AWST). In the main event...
Read more
UFC

UFC Fight Island 1 weigh-in results and video

Parviz Iskenderov - 0
The fighters stepped on the scales to make it official for their respective MMA bouts at UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Ige. The event...
Read more
Beauty

‘Smoked’ MMA beauty Paige VanZant to test free agency following UFC 251

Parviz Iskenderov - 0
Paige VanZant appears to be free to test free agency as her contract with today's leading MMA promotion is done and dusted,...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Press Release

Bellator 242 set for July 24 live on Paramount Network

Newswire - 0
Bellator MMA returns to action for the first time since the global coronavirus pandemic began earlier this year, bringing the sports world to a...
Read more
Results

UFC Fight Island 1 results: Kattar vs Ige

Parviz Iskenderov - 0
UFC Fight Island 1 (UFC on ESPN 13) features eleven bouts on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi on July 16 (AEST/AWST). In the main event...
Read more
Kickboxing

Watch: Sam Greco drops Gerry Harris with left hook

Newswire - 0
The following video of "Legendary Fights" hit the stream today, courtesy of GLORY Kickboxing. The contest features Australian Sam Greco up against American Gerry...
Read more
UFC

UFC Fight Island 1: ESPN and Fight Pass schedule, US, Australia start time

Parviz Iskenderov - 0
Following UFC 251 produced last weekend, MMA action on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi continues with UFC on ESPN 13 aka "UFC Fight Island...
Read more
MMA

Stamp Fairtex plus more join ONE Championshop card on July 31 in Bangkok

Parviz Iskenderov - 0
Asian promotion ONE Championship resumes live action presenting the "No Surrender" event on July 31 in Bangkok, Thailand. In addition to the previously announced...
Read more

Fight Schedule

UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Ige

July 15, 2020

MMA

UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs Benavidez 2

July 18, 2020

MMA

UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Till

July 25, 2020

MMA

UFC 252: Miocic vs Cormier 3

August 15, 2020

MMA

In Case You Missed It

Results

UFC 251 results: Usman vs Masvidal

Parviz Iskenderov - 0
UFC 251 features the 13-fight bill with three titles contested on the top of the main card. The event airs live on pay-per-view on...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097