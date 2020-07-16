Watch: Sam Greco drops Gerry Harris with left hook

The following video of “Legendary Fights” hit the stream today, courtesy of GLORY Kickboxing. The contest features Australian Sam Greco up against American Gerry Harris, battling it out at K-1 Star Wars ’96 in Yokohama, Japan.

The scheduled for three rounds contest of heavyweight hitters didn’t go the distance. Greco dropped Harris at 2 minutes and 38 seconds into the opening round with a devastating left hook. The latter managed to get back on his feet, yet was unable to continue. You can watch the video up top.