Stamp Fairtex plus more join ONE Championshop card on July 31 in Bangkok

Parviz Iskenderov
Stamp Fairtex
Stamp Fairtex / Pic: ONE Championship

Asian promotion ONE Championship resumes live action presenting the “No Surrender” event on July 31 in Bangkok, Thailand. In addition to the previously announced trio of matchups, which includes two title bouts, three undercard contests have been set today.

Muay Thai champion Stamp Fairtex continues her journey in mixed martial arts when she faces her Thai-fellow Sunisa Srisen. The women’s MMA battle is scheduled for three rounds at atomweight.

Another MMA matchup features Mark Abelardo of New Zealand and Philippines up against Fabricio Andrade Brazil. The pair meets in a three-round bout at 67 kg catchweight.

In addition, Panpayak Jitmuangnon and Superlek Kiatmoo9 square off in a three-round Muay Thai contest at flyweight.

In the main event of ONE: No Surrender Rodtang Jitmuangnon defends his flyweight Muay Thai belt against Petchdam Petchyindee Academy. In the co-main event Petchmorakot Petchyindee Academy defends his featherweight Muay Thai title against Yodsanklai Fairtex. Also on the card Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong and Superbon Banchamek meet in a featherweight kickboxing matchup.

The full six-fight card can be found below.

  • Rodtang Jitmuangnon vs. Petchdam Petchyindee Academy
  • Petchmorakot Petchyindee Academy vs. Yodsanklai IWE Fairtex
  • Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong vs. Superbon Banchamek
  • Stamp Fairtex vs. Sunisa Srisen
  • Mark Abelardo vs. Fabri?cio Andrade
  • Panpayak Jitmuangnon vs. Superlek Kiatmoo9
