Watch: Modestas Bukauskas debuts in UFC with TKO win against Andreas Michailidis on Fight Island

Lithuanian mixed martial artist Modestas Bukauskas made his first successful appearance inside the Octagon, when he faced fellow-debutant Andreas Michailidis of Greece at UFC on ESPN 13. MMA event took place on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE aka “Fight Island” on July 16 (AEST).

The pair squared off in the scheduled for three round bout at light heavyweight. The contest didn’t go the distance.

At the end of the opening round Bukauskas landed a series of elbows, while Michailidis was attempting to take him down. After the horn sounded the referee Daniel Movaheti asked Michailidis if he was okay and said he needed him in his corner.

The competitor tried to lean against the cage but fell on his back, as the staff opened the door to bring in the stool as the round ended. Seeing that and believing that Michailidis was still rocked, the referee immediately advised that the fight was over.

Although one can say that the stoppage was somewhat premature as the round finished. Yet, safety first, given Michailidis indeed appeared dazed, while the referee was getting a close look at him.

You can watch the video of the finish up top or below from different angles.

With the win Modestas Bukauskas updated his record to 11-2, winning seven bouts in a row. Andreas Michailidis dropped to 12-4, which snapped his three-fight win streak.

