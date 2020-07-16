Search
UFC Fight Island 1 weigh-in results and video

Parviz Iskenderov

UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Ige

The fighters stepped on the scales to make it official for their respective MMA bouts at UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Ige. The event takes place on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE aka “Fight Island” on July 16 (AEST / AWST). The fans in Australia can watch it live on UFC Fight Pass.

The headline bout is a five-round featherweight matchup between Calvin Kattar and Dan Ige. The athletes weighed-in at 146 and 145, respectively.

The co-main event is a flyweight battle between Tim Elliott and Ryan Benoit. The competitors tipped the scales at 145 and 126, respectively.

Abdul Razak Alhassan missed welterweight limit, showing 174 for his bout against Mounir Lazzez, who was 171. Chris Fishgold came in at 149, missing featherweight limit, while his opponent Jared Gordon was 145. Both are fined 20 percent of their fight purses.

The scheduled light heavyweight bout between Jorge Gonzalez and Kenneth Bergh has been cancelled. The was ruled medically unfit to compete due to weight management issues.

The current 11 fight card and weigh-in results can be found below.

Main Card (12pm AEST / 10am AWST)

  • Calvin Kattar (146) vs Dan Ige (145)
  • Tim Elliott (125) vs Ryan Benoit (126)
  • Jimmie Rivera (145) vs Cody Stamann (145)
  • Molly McCann (125) vs Taila Santos (125)
  • Abdul Razak Alhassan (174)* vs Mounir Lazzez (171)

Preliminary Card (9am AEST / 7am AWST)

  • John Phillips (186) vs Khamzat Chimaev (186)
  • Ricard Ramos (145) vs Lerone Murphy (146)
  • Modestas Bukauskas (205) vs Andreas Michailidis (206)
  • Jared Gordon (145) vs Chris Fishgold (149)*
  • Diana Belbita (125) vs Liana Jojua (126)
  • Jack Shore (136) vs Aaron Phillips (135)

*Missed weight.

