Search
UFC

UFC Fight Island 1: ESPN and Fight Pass schedule, US, Australia start time

Parviz Iskenderov
UFC Fight Night Kattar vs Ige
UFC Fight Night Kattar vs Ige

UFC on ESPN: Kattar vs Ige

Following UFC 251 produced last weekend, MMA action on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi continues with UFC on ESPN 13 aka “UFC Fight Island 1”. The fight card features a total of eleven matchups.

Advertisements

In the main event ranked No.6 featherweight Calvin Kattar faces ranked No.10 Dan Ige. In the co-main event ranked No.12 flyweight Tim Elliott takes on Ryan Benoit. The full fight card can be found below.

UFC Fight Island 1 schedule in the United States

UFC on ESPN: Kattar vs Ige start time in the US is scheduled for Wednesday, July 15 at 7pm ET / 4 pm PT, when MMA action begins with the preliminary bouts on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+. The main card is set for 10pm ET / 7pm PT also on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+.

The complete programming in the US, including pre- and post-show can be found below.

Tuesday, July 14

12pm ET / 8am PT
ESPN+
Pre-Show

Wednesday, July 15

6pm ET / 3pm PT
ESPN2
UFC Live

7pm ET / 4pm PT
ESPN and ESPN Deportes, ESPN+
Preliminary Card

10pm ET / 7pm PT
ESPN and ESPN Deportes, ESPN+
Main Card

Thursday, July 16 / Wednesday, July 15

12:30am ET / 9:30 PM PT
ESPN+
Post-Show

How to watch UFC Fight Island 1 in Australia (AEST)

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC Fight Island 1 live on Fight Pass. The main card start time is scheduled for Thursday, July 16 at 12 pm AEST. The preliminary card begins at 9am AEST.

UFC Fight Island 1 Perth time (AWST)

UFC Fight Island 1 Perth start time is scheduled for Thursday, July 16 at 7am AWST, kicking off MMA action with the preliminary bouts. The main card is set for 10am AWST.

Fight Card

The fight card comprises a total of eleven bouts. The complete lineup can be found below.

Main Card

  • Calvin Kattar vs Dan Ige
  • Tim Elliottvs Ryan Benoit
  • Jimmie Rivera vs Cody Stamann
  • Molly McCann vs Taila Santos
  • Abdul Razak Alhassan vs Mounir Lazzez

Preliminary Card

  • John Phillips vs Khamzat Chimaev
  • Ricard Ramos vs Lerone Murphy
  • Modestas Bukauskas vs Andreas Michailidis
  • Jared Gordon vs Chris Fishgold
  • Diana Belbita vs Liana Jojua
  • Jack Shore vs Aaron Phillips
Advertisements

Share This

More
Latest NewsMMAUFC

Add a comment

Related

UFC Fight Island 1 results: Kattar vs Ige

Results Parviz Iskenderov - 0
UFC Fight Island 1 (UFC on ESPN 13) features eleven bouts on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi on July 16 (AEST/AWST). In the main event...
Read more

Watch: Deiveson Figueiredo stops Joseph Benavidez at UFC Norfolk

UFC Newswire - 0
Deiveson Figueiredo and Joseph Benavidez are scheduled to square off in the championship rematch with a vacant flyweight title on the line....
Read more

UFC Fight Island 1 weigh-in results and video

UFC Parviz Iskenderov - 0
The fighters stepped on the scales to make it official for their respective MMA bouts at UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Ige. The event...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Results

UFC Fight Island 1 results: Kattar vs Ige

Parviz Iskenderov - 0
UFC Fight Island 1 (UFC on ESPN 13) features eleven bouts on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi on July 16 (AEST/AWST). In the main event...
Read more
UFC

UFC Fight Island 1 weigh-in results and video

Parviz Iskenderov - 0
The fighters stepped on the scales to make it official for their respective MMA bouts at UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Ige. The event...
Read more
Beauty

‘Smoked’ MMA beauty Paige VanZant to test free agency following UFC 251

Parviz Iskenderov - 0
Paige VanZant appears to be free to test free agency as her contract with today's leading MMA promotion is done and dusted,...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Press Release

Bellator 242 set for July 24 live on Paramount Network

Newswire - 0
Bellator MMA returns to action for the first time since the global coronavirus pandemic began earlier this year, bringing the sports world to a...
Read more
Results

UFC Fight Island 1 results: Kattar vs Ige

Parviz Iskenderov - 0
UFC Fight Island 1 (UFC on ESPN 13) features eleven bouts on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi on July 16 (AEST/AWST). In the main event...
Read more
Kickboxing

Watch: Sam Greco drops Gerry Harris with left hook

Newswire - 0
The following video of "Legendary Fights" hit the stream today, courtesy of GLORY Kickboxing. The contest features Australian Sam Greco up against American Gerry...
Read more
UFC

UFC Fight Island 1: ESPN and Fight Pass schedule, US, Australia start time

Parviz Iskenderov - 0
Following UFC 251 produced last weekend, MMA action on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi continues with UFC on ESPN 13 aka "UFC Fight Island...
Read more
MMA

Stamp Fairtex plus more join ONE Championshop card on July 31 in Bangkok

Parviz Iskenderov - 0
Asian promotion ONE Championship resumes live action presenting the "No Surrender" event on July 31 in Bangkok, Thailand. In addition to the previously announced...
Read more

Fight Schedule

UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Ige

July 15, 2020

MMA

UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs Benavidez 2

July 18, 2020

MMA

UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Till

July 25, 2020

MMA

UFC 252: Miocic vs Cormier 3

August 15, 2020

MMA

In Case You Missed It

Results

UFC 251 results: Usman vs Masvidal

Parviz Iskenderov - 0
UFC 251 features the 13-fight bill with three titles contested on the top of the main card. The event airs live on pay-per-view on...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097