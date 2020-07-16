UFC Fight Island 1: ESPN and Fight Pass schedule, US, Australia start time

Following UFC 251 produced last weekend, MMA action on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi continues with UFC on ESPN 13 aka “UFC Fight Island 1”. The fight card features a total of eleven matchups.

Advertisements

In the main event ranked No.6 featherweight Calvin Kattar faces ranked No.10 Dan Ige. In the co-main event ranked No.12 flyweight Tim Elliott takes on Ryan Benoit. The full fight card can be found below.

UFC Fight Island 1 schedule in the United States

UFC on ESPN: Kattar vs Ige start time in the US is scheduled for Wednesday, July 15 at 7pm ET / 4 pm PT, when MMA action begins with the preliminary bouts on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+. The main card is set for 10pm ET / 7pm PT also on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+.

The complete programming in the US, including pre- and post-show can be found below.

Tuesday, July 14

12pm ET / 8am PT

ESPN+

Pre-Show

Wednesday, July 15

6pm ET / 3pm PT

ESPN2

UFC Live

7pm ET / 4pm PT

ESPN and ESPN Deportes, ESPN+

Preliminary Card

10pm ET / 7pm PT

ESPN and ESPN Deportes, ESPN+

Main Card

Thursday, July 16 / Wednesday, July 15

12:30am ET / 9:30 PM PT

ESPN+

Post-Show

How to watch UFC Fight Island 1 in Australia (AEST)

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC Fight Island 1 live on Fight Pass. The main card start time is scheduled for Thursday, July 16 at 12 pm AEST. The preliminary card begins at 9am AEST.

UFC Fight Island 1 Perth time (AWST)

UFC Fight Island 1 Perth start time is scheduled for Thursday, July 16 at 7am AWST, kicking off MMA action with the preliminary bouts. The main card is set for 10am AWST.

Fight Card

The fight card comprises a total of eleven bouts. The complete lineup can be found below.

Main Card

Calvin Kattar vs Dan Ige

Tim Elliottvs Ryan Benoit

Jimmie Rivera vs Cody Stamann

Molly McCann vs Taila Santos

Abdul Razak Alhassan vs Mounir Lazzez

Preliminary Card

John Phillips vs Khamzat Chimaev

Ricard Ramos vs Lerone Murphy

Modestas Bukauskas vs Andreas Michailidis

Jared Gordon vs Chris Fishgold

Diana Belbita vs Liana Jojua

Jack Shore vs Aaron Phillips