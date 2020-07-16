Watch: Deiveson Figueiredo stops Joseph Benavidez at UFC Norfolk

Deiveson Figueiredo and Joseph Benavidez are scheduled to square off in the championship rematch with a vacant flyweight title on the line. The contest headlines UFC Fight Night 172 taking place on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE aka “Fight Island” on July 19.

Ahead of the event the promotion released a full fight video of their first bout held this past February in Norfolk, VA. Figueiredo scored the win via second-round TKO, when he dropped Benavidez with straight right followed by a pair of hammer fists. He was ineligible to lift the belt due to missing weight. You can watch the video up top.