UFC Fight Island 1 results: Kattar vs Ige

UFC Fight Island 1 (UFC on ESPN 13) features eleven bouts on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi on July 16 (AEST/AWST).
In the main event Calvin Kattar and Dan Ige square off in a five-round battle at featherweight. In the co-main event Tim Elliott and Ryan Benoit square off in a three-round matchup at flyweight.
Stay tuned with fight results below.
UFC on ESPN: Kattar vs Ige results
Main Card (12pm AEST / 10am AWST)
Calvin Kattar vs. Dan Ige
Tim Elliott vs. Ryan Benoit
Jimmie Rivera vs. Cody Stamann
Molly McCann vs. Taila Santos
Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Mounir Lazzez
Preliminary Card (9am AEST / 7am AWST)
John Phillips vs. Khamzat Chimaev
Ricard Ramos vs. Lerone Murphy
Modestas Bukauskas vs. Andreas Michailidis
Jared Gordon vs. Chris Fishgold
Diana Belbita vs. Liana Jojua
Jack Shore vs. Aaron Phillips