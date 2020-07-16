UFC Fight Island 1 results: Kattar vs Ige

UFC Fight Island 1 (UFC on ESPN 13) features eleven bouts on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi on July 16 (AEST/AWST).

In the main event Calvin Kattar and Dan Ige square off in a five-round battle at featherweight. In the co-main event Tim Elliott and Ryan Benoit square off in a three-round matchup at flyweight.

Stay tuned with fight results below.

UFC on ESPN: Kattar vs Ige results

Main Card (12pm AEST / 10am AWST)

Calvin Kattar vs. Dan Ige

Tim Elliott vs. Ryan Benoit

Jimmie Rivera vs. Cody Stamann

Molly McCann vs. Taila Santos

Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Mounir Lazzez

Preliminary Card (9am AEST / 7am AWST)

John Phillips vs. Khamzat Chimaev

Ricard Ramos vs. Lerone Murphy

Modestas Bukauskas vs. Andreas Michailidis

Jared Gordon vs. Chris Fishgold

Diana Belbita vs. Liana Jojua

Jack Shore vs. Aaron Phillips