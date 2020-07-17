Search
Boxer Travell Mazion dead at 24 in car crash

Parviz Iskenderov
Travell Mazion
Travell Mazion stopped Joshua Snyder in the first round in March 2015 / Pic: Golden Boy Boxing Facebook

The world of boxing mourns the loss of 24-year-old Travell Mazion, who died in a car accident outside Austin, Texas on July 15, when the Cadillac he was driving crossed into oncoming traffic. Also died the driver of one of the vehicles involved in the collision. One other person was taken to the hospital, ESPN reported.

Known as “Black Magic”, Mazion made his pro-boxing debut in April 2013. In his last bout this past January he won his first title. Battling it out in San Antonio, TX he knocked out Fernando Castaneda in 58 seconds and earned WBC-NABF super welterweight belt.

Mazion was signed to Golden Boy Promotions. Undefeated in 17 bouts, including 13 KOs, he had a promising future ahead of him.

“We at Golden Boy are deeply saddened by the tragic passing of Travell Mazion,” the promotion posted on Twitter. “He was a kind, charismatic young man who lit up every room he walked into and brought excitement to fans inside the ring. We send our heartfelt prayers and thoughts to his family. May he R.I.P.”

“I am still in disbelief,” wrote Oscar De La Hoya. “Travell Mazion you left us far too soon! Nice, young man with all the talent in the world. Not only did our sport take a huge hit with losing you but the world lost a good one. You are forever Golden. My heart & prayers are with you & your family champ.”

“I can’t believe it, R.I.P Travell Mazion,” tweeted WBA Gold welterweight title Vergil Ortiz Jr. “For those who don’t know him or never met him, he was a very talented boxer and one of the coolest people I knew. Always enjoyed watching him fight. Love you bro, watch over us

Travell Mazion died a week before his 25th birthday. RIP.

