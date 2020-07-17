Search
Kickboxing

Former GLORY Kickboxing champ Sitthichai faces Thai-fellow Superbon in ONE Championship debut

Parviz Iskenderov
Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong vs Marat Grigorian
Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong vs Marat Grigorian in their fifth and final bout / Pic: GLORY Kickboxing

Sitthichai vs Superbon 3

For those who might have missed it (including yours truly) Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong is no longer with GLORY Kickboxing. Former lightweight champion has signed with ONE Championship this past May, and is now set make his promotional debut on July 31. Battling it out in Bangkok, he faces his Thai-fellow Superbon Banchamek, who is also a promotional new-comer.

Advertisements

The pair has previously met twice. Sitthichai won their first fight in January 2016 by knockout in the second round with right hook. The latter took the revenge by unanimous decision in September the same year.

“Killer Kid” Sitthichai has reigned as GLORY lightweight king for over three years (after winning contender tournament) and made six successful title defenses. In his final outing inside the organization in May 2019 he faced his long time rival Marat Grigorian for the fifth time. The latter came out victorious by unanimous, claimed the belt and took the revenge for four defeats suffered in their previous encounters.

The Thai fighter rebounded with the win by unanimous decision against Boburjon Tagayev last November, and is now starting his journey in ONE Championship.

Riding the nine-fight win streak, Superbon has also been recently competing in kickboxing as a professional. On the other hand as an amateur, he has been partaking in IFMA tournaments in Muay Thai. He was last in action also in November 2019, scoring a unanimous decision against Wilson Varela. In July 2017 he has become a four-time IFMA champion, which includes The World Games 2017, two world championships (2017-2016) and Royal world cup a year earlier.

Sitthichai and Superbon square off in a three-round featherweight kickboxing bout. The contest serves as the first co-main event of “No Surrender” fight card, topped by Rodtang Jitmuangnon in defense of his flyweight Muay Thai belt against Petchdam Petchyindee Academy.

In the second co-main event Yodsanklai Fairtex challenges the defending featherweight Muay Thai champion Petchmorakot Petchyindee Academy. Among other bouts featured on the card Stamp Fairtex continues her venture in MMA, going up against Sunisa Srisen. The complete lineup can be found here.

Advertisements

Share This

More
FeaturedKickboxingLatest News

Add a comment

Related

Watch: Nobuaki Kakuda KOs Tsutomu Ueda at K-1 Hercules ’96

Kickboxing Newswire - 0
Another video from the archives of the original K-1 in Japan hit the stream today via GLORY Kickboxing. The contest features Nobuaki Kakuda up...
Read more

Watch: Rodtang Jitmuangnon puts on Muay Thai aggression in ONE Championship debut

Muay Thai Newswire - 0
Rodtang Jitmuangnon makes the third defense of his ONE flyweight Muay Thai title against Petchdam Petchyindee Academy in the headliner of "No Surrender" on...
Read more

Watch: Andy Hug decisions Masaaki Satake at K-1 Star Wars ’96 in Japan

Kickboxing Newswire - 0
A new full fight video hit the stream from K-1 Star Wars '96 card Yokohama, Japan, courtesy of GLORY Kickboxing. The contest features late...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

UFC

UFC Fight Island 2 weigh-in results: Flyweight title official

Parviz Iskenderov - 0
The fighters stepped on the scales to make it official for their respective bouts at UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs Benavidez 2....
Read more
Kickboxing

Former GLORY Kickboxing champ Sitthichai faces Thai-fellow Superbon in ONE Championship debut

Parviz Iskenderov - 0
For those who might have missed it (including yours truly) Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong is no longer with GLORY Kickboxing. Former lightweight champion has...
Read more
UFC

UFC Fight Island 2: Preview Figueiredo vs Benavidez rematch (video)

Newswire - 0
Deiveson Figueiredo and Joseph Benavidez square off in a five-round flyweight championship rematch this coming Sunday (AEST) on Fight Island. Their first...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Kickboxing

Watch: Nobuaki Kakuda KOs Tsutomu Ueda at K-1 Hercules ’96

Newswire - 0
Another video from the archives of the original K-1 in Japan hit the stream today via GLORY Kickboxing. The contest features Nobuaki Kakuda up...
Read more
UFC

UFC Fight Island 2 weigh-in results: Flyweight title official

Parviz Iskenderov - 0
The fighters stepped on the scales to make it official for their respective bouts at UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs Benavidez 2....
Read more
Lifestyle

Boxer Travell Mazion dead at 24 in car crash

Parviz Iskenderov - 0
The world of boxing mourns the loss of 24-year-old Travell Mazion, who died in a car accident outside Austin, Texas on July...
Read more
Kickboxing

Former GLORY Kickboxing champ Sitthichai faces Thai-fellow Superbon in ONE Championship debut

Parviz Iskenderov - 0
For those who might have missed it (including yours truly) Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong is no longer with GLORY Kickboxing. Former lightweight champion has...
Read more
UFC

UFC Fight Island 2: Get to know Montel Jackson, Brett Johns and Grant Dawson (video)

Newswire - 0
Ahead of UFC Fight Island 2, topped by Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Joseph Benavidez in a flyweight championship rematch this Sunday, July 19 (AEST/AWST) on...
Read more

Fight Schedule

UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs Benavidez 2

July 18, 2020

MMA

UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Till

July 25, 2020

MMA

ONE: No Surrender

July 31, 2020

Mixed Show

UFC 252: Miocic vs Cormier 3

August 15, 2020

MMA

In Case You Missed It

Results

UFC 251 results: Usman vs Masvidal

Parviz Iskenderov - 0
UFC 251 features the 13-fight bill with three titles contested on the top of the main card. The event airs live on pay-per-view on...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097