Former GLORY Kickboxing champ Sitthichai faces Thai-fellow Superbon in ONE Championship debut

For those who might have missed it (including yours truly) Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong is no longer with GLORY Kickboxing. Former lightweight champion has signed with ONE Championship this past May, and is now set make his promotional debut on July 31. Battling it out in Bangkok, he faces his Thai-fellow Superbon Banchamek, who is also a promotional new-comer.

Advertisements

The pair has previously met twice. Sitthichai won their first fight in January 2016 by knockout in the second round with right hook. The latter took the revenge by unanimous decision in September the same year.

“Killer Kid” Sitthichai has reigned as GLORY lightweight king for over three years (after winning contender tournament) and made six successful title defenses. In his final outing inside the organization in May 2019 he faced his long time rival Marat Grigorian for the fifth time. The latter came out victorious by unanimous, claimed the belt and took the revenge for four defeats suffered in their previous encounters.

The Thai fighter rebounded with the win by unanimous decision against Boburjon Tagayev last November, and is now starting his journey in ONE Championship.

Riding the nine-fight win streak, Superbon has also been recently competing in kickboxing as a professional. On the other hand as an amateur, he has been partaking in IFMA tournaments in Muay Thai. He was last in action also in November 2019, scoring a unanimous decision against Wilson Varela. In July 2017 he has become a four-time IFMA champion, which includes The World Games 2017, two world championships (2017-2016) and Royal world cup a year earlier.

Sitthichai and Superbon square off in a three-round featherweight kickboxing bout. The contest serves as the first co-main event of “No Surrender” fight card, topped by Rodtang Jitmuangnon in defense of his flyweight Muay Thai belt against Petchdam Petchyindee Academy.

In the second co-main event Yodsanklai Fairtex challenges the defending featherweight Muay Thai champion Petchmorakot Petchyindee Academy. Among other bouts featured on the card Stamp Fairtex continues her venture in MMA, going up against Sunisa Srisen. The complete lineup can be found here.