Watch: Andy Hug decisions Masaaki Satake at K-1 Star Wars ’96 in Japan

A new full fight video hit the stream from K-1 Star Wars ’96 card Yokohama, Japan, courtesy of GLORY Kickboxing. The contest features late Andy Hug, known as “Mr K-1” aka “The Blue-Eyed Samurai” or “Iron Man” as translated from Japanese “Tetsujin”, up against his long time rival Masaaki Satake. Over the course of the careers the pair met three times. The released video (watch up top) is the rematch under kickboxing rules, following their first encounter at K-1 Illusion 1993 Karate World Cup.