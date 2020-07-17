Search
Kickboxing

Watch: Andy Hug decisions Masaaki Satake at K-1 Star Wars ’96 in Japan

Newswire

Legendary Fights

A new full fight video hit the stream from K-1 Star Wars ’96 card Yokohama, Japan, courtesy of GLORY Kickboxing. The contest features late Andy Hug, known as “Mr K-1” aka “The Blue-Eyed Samurai” or “Iron Man” as translated from Japanese “Tetsujin”, up against his long time rival Masaaki Satake. Over the course of the careers the pair met three times. The released video (watch up top) is the rematch under kickboxing rules, following their first encounter at K-1 Illusion 1993 Karate World Cup.

Share This

More
KickboxingLatest NewsVideo

Add a comment

Related

Watch: Sam Greco drops Gerry Harris with left hook

Kickboxing Newswire - 0
The following video of "Legendary Fights" hit the stream today, courtesy of GLORY Kickboxing. The contest features Australian Sam Greco up against American Gerry...
Read more

Watch: Stan The Man TKO’s Masaaki Miyamoto

Kickboxing Newswire - 0
GLORY kickboxing released another video of "Legendary Fights", featuring Australian Stan Longinidis up against Japanese Masaaki Miyamoto at K-1 Star Wars '96...
Read more

Watch: Mike Bernardo KOs Peter Aerts in their fourth fight in ’96

Kickboxing Parviz Iskenderov - 0
Over the course of their careers Mike Bernardo and Petr Aerts shared the squared circle as many as six times. The video of their...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

UFC

UFC Fight Island 2: Figueiredo vs Benavidez 2 full fight card

Parviz Iskenderov - 0
MMA action on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi aka "Fight Island" continues with UFC Fight Night 172 scheduled for July 19 (AEST/AWST). In the...
Read more
UFC

UFC Fight Island 2: Preview Figueiredo vs Benavidez rematch (video)

Newswire - 0
Deiveson Figueiredo and Joseph Benavidez square off in a five-round flyweight championship rematch this coming Sunday (AEST) on Fight Island. Their first...
Read more
Results

Watch: Modestas Bukauskas debuts in UFC with TKO win against Andreas Michailidis on Fight Island

Parviz Iskenderov - 0
Lithuanian mixed martial artist Modestas Bukauskas made his first successful appearance inside the Octagon, when he faced fellow-debutant Andreas Michailidis of Greece at UFC...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

UFC

UFC Fight Island 2: Get to know Montel Jackson, Brett Johns and Grant Dawson (video)

Newswire - 0
Ahead of UFC Fight Island 2, topped by Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Joseph Benavidez in a flyweight championship rematch this Sunday, July 19 (AEST/AWST) on...
Read more
UFC

UFC Fight Island 2: Figueiredo vs Benavidez 2 full fight card

Parviz Iskenderov - 0
MMA action on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi aka "Fight Island" continues with UFC Fight Night 172 scheduled for July 19 (AEST/AWST). In the...
Read more
Lethwei

Watch: Top 3 fights from WLC: King of Nine Limbs

Newswire - 0
With a number of events featured on the World Lethwei Championship schedule, the promotion released the video compiling the Top 3 fights from one...
Read more
Muay Thai

Watch: Rodtang Jitmuangnon puts on Muay Thai aggression in ONE Championship debut

Newswire - 0
Rodtang Jitmuangnon makes the third defense of his ONE flyweight Muay Thai title against Petchdam Petchyindee Academy in the headliner of "No Surrender" on...
Read more
MMA

Watch: Top 10 bantamweight finishes in Bellator MMA

Newswire - 0
Bellator MMA resumes live action on July 24 with the seven-fight card headlined by Ricky Bandejas and Sergio Pettis squaring off in bantamweight title...
Read more

Fight Schedule

UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs Benavidez 2

July 18, 2020

MMA

UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Till

July 25, 2020

MMA

ONE: No Surrender

July 31, 2020

Mixed Show

UFC 252: Miocic vs Cormier 3

August 15, 2020

MMA

In Case You Missed It

Results

UFC 251 results: Usman vs Masvidal

Parviz Iskenderov - 0
UFC 251 features the 13-fight bill with three titles contested on the top of the main card. The event airs live on pay-per-view on...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097