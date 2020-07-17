Watch: Rodtang Jitmuangnon puts on Muay Thai aggression in ONE Championship debut

Rodtang Jitmuangnon makes the third defense of his ONE flyweight Muay Thai title against Petchdam Petchyindee Academy in the headliner of “No Surrender” on July 31 in Bangkok, Thailand. Ahead of the event the promotion released a full fight video (watch up top), featuring “Muay Thai’s Most Aggressive Fighter” in his ONE Championship debut against Sergio Wielzen in September 2018.