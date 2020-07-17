UFC Fight Island 2: Get to know Montel Jackson, Brett Johns and Grant Dawson (video)

Ahead of UFC Fight Island 2, topped by Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Joseph Benavidez in a flyweight championship rematch this Sunday, July 19 (AEST/AWST) on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, the promotion released a compilation video, featuring a trio of “Fighters You Should Know” (watch up top). The list includes Brett Johns and Montel Jackson, who square off in a preliminary bout at bantamweight, and Grant Dawson, who meets Nad Narimani at 150-pound catchweight also on the undercard. The full fight card can be found here.