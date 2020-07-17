UFC Fight Island 2: Preview Figueiredo vs Benavidez rematch (video)

Deiveson Figueiredo and Joseph Benavidez square off in a five-round flyweight championship rematch this coming Sunday (AEST) on Fight Island. Their first fight in February ended in favor of Figueiredo, who stopped Benavidez in Round 2, but was ineligible to take the belt due to missed weight (watch full fight here). The preview video of the upcoming event hit the stream today, which you can watch up top.