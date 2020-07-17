Search
UFC

UFC Fight Island 2 weigh-in results: Flyweight title official

Parviz Iskenderov
UFC flyweight Deiveson Figueiredo weighs-in
UFC flyweight Deiveson Figueiredo weighs-in / Pic: UFC YouTube

UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs. Benavidez 2

The fighters stepped on the scales to make it official for their respective bouts at UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs Benavidez 2. MMA event takes place on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE aka “Fight Island” on July 19 (AEST/AWST).

Advertisements

The headline-bout is official for UFC flyweight title as both, Deiveson Figueiredo and Joseph Benavidez, tipped the scales at 125. The championship rematch is scheduled for five rounds.

Jack Hermansson and Kelvin Gastelum both weighed-in at 186 for their three-round middleweight co-headline bout. Check out the complete UFC Fight Island 2 weigh-in results below.

Main Card (Fight Pass – 10am AEST / 8am AWST)

  • Deiveson Figueiredo (125) vs. Joseph Benavidez (125)
  • Jack Hermansson (186) vs. Kelvin Gastelum (186)
  • Marc Diakiese (156) vs. Rafael Fiziev (156)
  • Ariane Lipski (126) vs. Luana Carolina (126)
  • Alexandre Pantoja (125) vs. Askar Askarov (126)

Preliminary Card (Fight Pass – 7am AEST / 5am AWST)

  • Roman Dolidze (206) vs. Khadis Ibragimov (206)
  • Grant Dawson (150) vs. Nad Narimani (150)
  • Joseph Duffy (155.5) vs. Joel Alvarez (156)
  • Brett Johns (136) vs. Montel Jackson (136)
  • Malcolm Gordon (135) vs. Amir Albazi (136)
  • Davi Ramos (156) vs. Arman Tsarukyan (156)
  • Carlos Felipe (261) vs. Serghei Spivac (240)
Advertisements

Share This

More
FeaturedLatest NewsMMAUFC

Add a comment

Related

UFC Fight Island 2: Get to know Montel Jackson, Brett Johns and Grant Dawson (video)

UFC Newswire - 0
Ahead of UFC Fight Island 2, topped by Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Joseph Benavidez in a flyweight championship rematch this Sunday, July 19 (AEST/AWST) on...
Read more

UFC Fight Island 2: Figueiredo vs Benavidez 2 full fight card

UFC Parviz Iskenderov - 0
MMA action on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi aka "Fight Island" continues with UFC Fight Night 172 scheduled for July 19 (AEST/AWST). In the...
Read more

UFC Fight Island 2: Preview Figueiredo vs Benavidez rematch (video)

UFC Newswire - 0
Deiveson Figueiredo and Joseph Benavidez square off in a five-round flyweight championship rematch this coming Sunday (AEST) on Fight Island. Their first...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

UFC

UFC Fight Island 2 weigh-in results: Flyweight title official

Parviz Iskenderov - 0
The fighters stepped on the scales to make it official for their respective bouts at UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs Benavidez 2....
Read more
Kickboxing

Former GLORY Kickboxing champ Sitthichai faces Thai-fellow Superbon in ONE Championship debut

Parviz Iskenderov - 0
For those who might have missed it (including yours truly) Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong is no longer with GLORY Kickboxing. Former lightweight champion has...
Read more
UFC

UFC Fight Island 2: Preview Figueiredo vs Benavidez rematch (video)

Newswire - 0
Deiveson Figueiredo and Joseph Benavidez square off in a five-round flyweight championship rematch this coming Sunday (AEST) on Fight Island. Their first...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Kickboxing

Watch: Nobuaki Kakuda KOs Tsutomu Ueda at K-1 Hercules ’96

Newswire - 0
Another video from the archives of the original K-1 in Japan hit the stream today via GLORY Kickboxing. The contest features Nobuaki Kakuda up...
Read more
UFC

UFC Fight Island 2 weigh-in results: Flyweight title official

Parviz Iskenderov - 0
The fighters stepped on the scales to make it official for their respective bouts at UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs Benavidez 2....
Read more
Lifestyle

Boxer Travell Mazion dead at 24 in car crash

Parviz Iskenderov - 0
The world of boxing mourns the loss of 24-year-old Travell Mazion, who died in a car accident outside Austin, Texas on July...
Read more
Kickboxing

Former GLORY Kickboxing champ Sitthichai faces Thai-fellow Superbon in ONE Championship debut

Parviz Iskenderov - 0
For those who might have missed it (including yours truly) Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong is no longer with GLORY Kickboxing. Former lightweight champion has...
Read more
UFC

UFC Fight Island 2: Get to know Montel Jackson, Brett Johns and Grant Dawson (video)

Newswire - 0
Ahead of UFC Fight Island 2, topped by Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Joseph Benavidez in a flyweight championship rematch this Sunday, July 19 (AEST/AWST) on...
Read more

Fight Schedule

UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs Benavidez 2

July 18, 2020

MMA

UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Till

July 25, 2020

MMA

ONE: No Surrender

July 31, 2020

Mixed Show

UFC 252: Miocic vs Cormier 3

August 15, 2020

MMA

In Case You Missed It

Results

UFC 251 results: Usman vs Masvidal

Parviz Iskenderov - 0
UFC 251 features the 13-fight bill with three titles contested on the top of the main card. The event airs live on pay-per-view on...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097