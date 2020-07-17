UFC Fight Island 2 weigh-in results: Flyweight title official

The fighters stepped on the scales to make it official for their respective bouts at UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs Benavidez 2. MMA event takes place on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE aka “Fight Island” on July 19 (AEST/AWST).

The headline-bout is official for UFC flyweight title as both, Deiveson Figueiredo and Joseph Benavidez, tipped the scales at 125. The championship rematch is scheduled for five rounds.

Jack Hermansson and Kelvin Gastelum both weighed-in at 186 for their three-round middleweight co-headline bout. Check out the complete UFC Fight Island 2 weigh-in results below.

Main Card (Fight Pass – 10am AEST / 8am AWST)

Deiveson Figueiredo (125) vs. Joseph Benavidez (125)

Jack Hermansson (186) vs. Kelvin Gastelum (186)

Marc Diakiese (156) vs. Rafael Fiziev (156)

Ariane Lipski (126) vs. Luana Carolina (126)

Alexandre Pantoja (125) vs. Askar Askarov (126)

Preliminary Card (Fight Pass – 7am AEST / 5am AWST)

Roman Dolidze (206) vs. Khadis Ibragimov (206)

Grant Dawson (150) vs. Nad Narimani (150)

Joseph Duffy (155.5) vs. Joel Alvarez (156)

Brett Johns (136) vs. Montel Jackson (136)

Malcolm Gordon (135) vs. Amir Albazi (136)

Davi Ramos (156) vs. Arman Tsarukyan (156)

Carlos Felipe (261) vs. Serghei Spivac (240)