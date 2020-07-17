UFC Fight Island 2: Figueiredo vs Benavidez 2 full fight card

MMA action on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi aka “Fight Island” continues with UFC Fight Night 172 scheduled for July 19 (AEST/AWST). In the main event Deiveson Figueiredo and Joseph Benavidez square off in the championship rematch with a vacant 125-pound title on the line.

In the co-main event Jack Hermansson and Kelvin Gastelum do battle at middleweight. Also on the main card, Marc Diakiese faces Rafael Fiziev at lightweight, Ariane Lipski takes on Luana Carolina at women’s flyweight and Alexandre Pantoja meets Askar Askarov also at flyweight.

The preliminary card comprises seven matchups. The full UFC Fight Island 2 card can be found below.

While in the United States UFC Fight Island 2 is scheduled on ESPN+, MMA fans in Australia can stream and watch the event live on Fight Pass.

UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs. Benavidez 2

Main Card (Fight Pass – 10am AEST / 8am AWST)

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Joseph Benavidez

Jack Hermansson vs. Kelvin Gastelum

Marc Diakiese vs. Rafael Fiziev

Ariane Lipski vs. Luana Carolina

Alexandre Pantoja vs. Askar Askarov

Preliminary Card (Fight Pass – 7am AEST / 5am AWST)

Roman Dolidze vs. Khadis Ibragimov

Grant Dawson vs. Nad Narimani

Joe Duffy vs. Joel Alvarez

Brett Johns vs. Montel Jackson

Malcolm Gordon vs. Amir Albazi

Davi Ramos vs. Arman Tsarukyan

Carlos Felipe vs. Sergey Spivak