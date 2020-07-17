Search
UFC

UFC Fight Island 2: Figueiredo vs Benavidez 2 full fight card

Parviz Iskenderov
Deiveson Figueiredo vs Joseph Benavidez
Deiveson Figueiredo vs Joseph Benavidez in their first fight / Pic: UFC Facebook

UFC on ESPN+ 30

MMA action on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi aka “Fight Island” continues with UFC Fight Night 172 scheduled for July 19 (AEST/AWST). In the main event Deiveson Figueiredo and Joseph Benavidez square off in the championship rematch with a vacant 125-pound title on the line.

Advertisements

In the co-main event Jack Hermansson and Kelvin Gastelum do battle at middleweight. Also on the main card, Marc Diakiese faces Rafael Fiziev at lightweight, Ariane Lipski takes on Luana Carolina at women’s flyweight and Alexandre Pantoja meets Askar Askarov also at flyweight.

The preliminary card comprises seven matchups. The full UFC Fight Island 2 card can be found below.

While in the United States UFC Fight Island 2 is scheduled on ESPN+, MMA fans in Australia can stream and watch the event live on Fight Pass.

UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs. Benavidez 2

Main Card (Fight Pass – 10am AEST / 8am AWST)

  • Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Joseph Benavidez
  • Jack Hermansson vs. Kelvin Gastelum
  • Marc Diakiese vs. Rafael Fiziev
  • Ariane Lipski vs. Luana Carolina
  • Alexandre Pantoja vs. Askar Askarov

Preliminary Card (Fight Pass – 7am AEST / 5am AWST)

  • Roman Dolidze vs. Khadis Ibragimov
  • Grant Dawson vs. Nad Narimani
  • Joe Duffy vs. Joel Alvarez
  • Brett Johns vs. Montel Jackson
  • Malcolm Gordon vs. Amir Albazi
  • Davi Ramos vs. Arman Tsarukyan
  • Carlos Felipe vs. Sergey Spivak
Advertisements

Share This

More
FeaturedLatest NewsMMAUFC

Add a comment

Related

UFC Fight Island 2: Get to know Montel Jackson, Brett Johns and Grant Dawson (video)

UFC Newswire - 0
Ahead of UFC Fight Island 2, topped by Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Joseph Benavidez in a flyweight championship rematch this Sunday, July 19 (AEST/AWST) on...
Read more

UFC Fight Island 2: Preview Figueiredo vs Benavidez rematch (video)

UFC Newswire - 0
Deiveson Figueiredo and Joseph Benavidez square off in a five-round flyweight championship rematch this coming Sunday (AEST) on Fight Island. Their first...
Read more

Watch: Modestas Bukauskas debuts in UFC with TKO win against Andreas Michailidis on Fight Island

Results Parviz Iskenderov - 0
Lithuanian mixed martial artist Modestas Bukauskas made his first successful appearance inside the Octagon, when he faced fellow-debutant Andreas Michailidis of Greece at UFC...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

UFC

UFC Fight Island 2: Figueiredo vs Benavidez 2 full fight card

Parviz Iskenderov - 0
MMA action on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi aka "Fight Island" continues with UFC Fight Night 172 scheduled for July 19 (AEST/AWST). In the...
Read more
UFC

UFC Fight Island 2: Preview Figueiredo vs Benavidez rematch (video)

Newswire - 0
Deiveson Figueiredo and Joseph Benavidez square off in a five-round flyweight championship rematch this coming Sunday (AEST) on Fight Island. Their first...
Read more
Results

Watch: Modestas Bukauskas debuts in UFC with TKO win against Andreas Michailidis on Fight Island

Parviz Iskenderov - 0
Lithuanian mixed martial artist Modestas Bukauskas made his first successful appearance inside the Octagon, when he faced fellow-debutant Andreas Michailidis of Greece at UFC...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

UFC

UFC Fight Island 2: Get to know Montel Jackson, Brett Johns and Grant Dawson (video)

Newswire - 0
Ahead of UFC Fight Island 2, topped by Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Joseph Benavidez in a flyweight championship rematch this Sunday, July 19 (AEST/AWST) on...
Read more
UFC

UFC Fight Island 2: Figueiredo vs Benavidez 2 full fight card

Parviz Iskenderov - 0
MMA action on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi aka "Fight Island" continues with UFC Fight Night 172 scheduled for July 19 (AEST/AWST). In the...
Read more
Lethwei

Watch: Top 3 fights from WLC: King of Nine Limbs

Newswire - 0
With a number of events featured on the World Lethwei Championship schedule, the promotion released the video compiling the Top 3 fights from one...
Read more
Muay Thai

Watch: Rodtang Jitmuangnon puts on Muay Thai aggression in ONE Championship debut

Newswire - 0
Rodtang Jitmuangnon makes the third defense of his ONE flyweight Muay Thai title against Petchdam Petchyindee Academy in the headliner of "No Surrender" on...
Read more
MMA

Watch: Top 10 bantamweight finishes in Bellator MMA

Newswire - 0
Bellator MMA resumes live action on July 24 with the seven-fight card headlined by Ricky Bandejas and Sergio Pettis squaring off in bantamweight title...
Read more

Fight Schedule

UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs Benavidez 2

July 18, 2020

MMA

UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Till

July 25, 2020

MMA

ONE: No Surrender

July 31, 2020

Mixed Show

UFC 252: Miocic vs Cormier 3

August 15, 2020

MMA

In Case You Missed It

Results

UFC 251 results: Usman vs Masvidal

Parviz Iskenderov - 0
UFC 251 features the 13-fight bill with three titles contested on the top of the main card. The event airs live on pay-per-view on...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097