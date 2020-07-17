Search
Reflect on Mike Tyson’s career: Was ‘Iron Mike’ overrated as a fighter (video)

Former undisputed heavyweight champion Mike Tyson (50-6, 44 KO, 2 NC) is expected to be back inside the squared circle, partaking in a charity match to raise money for drug-addicted and homeless. “Iron Mike”, who recently celebrated his 54th birthday, is widely considered as one of the all time boxing greats, being the youngest fighter to lift heavyweight title at the age of 20.

DAZN hit the stream with the video featuring boxing trainer and fight commentator Teddy Atlas and sports writer and reporter Chris Mannix, as they chat and reflect on Mike Tyson’s career. Was “Iron Mike” overrated as a fighter? You can watch the video up top and comment below.

