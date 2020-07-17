Watch: Top 3 fights from WLC: King of Nine Limbs

With a number of events featured on the World Lethwei Championship schedule, the promotion released the video compiling the Top 3 fights from one of its previous shows, “WLC: King of Nine Limbs”, produced in August 2019 (watch up top). The opener sees a lightweight clash between Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat and Izat Zaki. Light Middleweight championship bout between Sasha Moisa and Artur Saladiak follows. Topping the bill, Dave Leduc and Seth Baczynski battle it out for the inaugural cruiserweight belt.

Dave Leduc vs Seth Baczynski

Artur Saladiak vs Sasha Moisa

Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat vs Izat Zaki