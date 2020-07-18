Colby Covington vs Tyron Woodley is in the works, ‘Chaos’ signed the deal, Dana White

UFC President Dana White addressed a well-hyped showdown between former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley and former division’s interim titleholder Colby Covington on Saturday (AEST) in Abu Dhabi. The latter recently took to social media, posting, what appears to be, an agreement for a bout that would/could be held in August.

“This was supposed to be your main event August 22nd on ESPN until Tyrone did what his daddy should’ve and pulled out… AGAIN! [sic],” Colby Covington wrote in a caption on Instagram.

Woodley responded on Twitter, posting: “He claims everything! So tired of this hemorrhoid.”

White clarified what is in fact happening, besides a verbal warfare online.

“It’s a fight we are working on,” Dana White told reporters when asked if the fight was going to happen. “Woodley said he wanted to fight him, so… Woodley has been talking about fighting Colby Covington since Colby fought Usman.”

“It is true, that Colby signed the deal and he is ready to go. So, just waiting on Woodley.”

Former 170-pound champion Tyron Woodley (19-5-1) lost the belt against the current champion Kamaru Usman by unanimous decision in March 2019. In his previous bout this past May he dropped a unanimous decision against Gilbert Burns.

Colby Covington (15-2) held an interim welterweight title as well as challenged Usman for an undisputed belt last December. The latter retained his title via fifth-round TKO.

Their verbal animosity goes back to when both trained at American Top Team, yet had never been the true friends. “Chaos” recently parted ways with ATT.

Usman successfully defended his belt for the second time against Jorge Masvidal earlier this month at UFC 251. Burns, who was withdrawn due to positive test for coronavirus a week before the event, is the next in line to challenge for a 170-pound belt.

The winner of proposed Woodley vs Covington bout quite surely earns a spot closer to a title contention.