Search
UFC

Colby Covington vs Tyron Woodley is in the works, ‘Chaos’ signed the deal, Dana White

Parviz Iskenderov
UFC welterweight Colby Covington
Colby Covington / Pic: UFC Facebook

UFC President Dana White addressed a well-hyped showdown between former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley and former division’s interim titleholder Colby Covington on Saturday (AEST) in Abu Dhabi. The latter recently took to social media, posting, what appears to be, an agreement for a bout that would/could be held in August.

Advertisements

“This was supposed to be your main event August 22nd on ESPN until Tyrone did what his daddy should’ve and pulled out… AGAIN! [sic],” Colby Covington wrote in a caption on Instagram.

Woodley responded on Twitter, posting: “He claims everything! So tired of this hemorrhoid.”

White clarified what is in fact happening, besides a verbal warfare online.

“It’s a fight we are working on,” Dana White told reporters when asked if the fight was going to happen. “Woodley said he wanted to fight him, so… Woodley has been talking about fighting Colby Covington since Colby fought Usman.”

“It is true, that Colby signed the deal and he is ready to go. So, just waiting on Woodley.”

Former 170-pound champion Tyron Woodley (19-5-1) lost the belt against the current champion Kamaru Usman by unanimous decision in March 2019. In his previous bout this past May he dropped a unanimous decision against Gilbert Burns.

Colby Covington (15-2) held an interim welterweight title as well as challenged Usman for an undisputed belt last December. The latter retained his title via fifth-round TKO.

Their verbal animosity goes back to when both trained at American Top Team, yet had never been the true friends. “Chaos” recently parted ways with ATT.

Usman successfully defended his belt for the second time against Jorge Masvidal earlier this month at UFC 251. Burns, who was withdrawn due to positive test for coronavirus a week before the event, is the next in line to challenge for a 170-pound belt.

The winner of proposed Woodley vs Covington bout quite surely earns a spot closer to a title contention.

Advertisements

Share This

More
FeaturedLatest NewsMMAUFC

Add a comment

Related

UFC Fight Island 2 results: Figueiredo vs Benavidez 2

Results Parviz Iskenderov - 0
UFC Fight Island 2 (aka UFC on ESPN+ 30 or UFC Fight Night 172) features twelve bouts on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi on...
Read more

LAUGHING: Dana White, Michael Bisping and Matt Serra go pearl diving, rock climbing and indoor skydiving (video)

Lifestyle Newswire - 0
While most of the world is on lockdown amid coronavirus pandemic, the life on "Fight Island" is buzzing and seems fun. In addition to...
Read more

UFC Fight Island 2: ESPN and Fight Pass schedule, US, Australia start time

UFC Parviz Iskenderov - 0
Following UFC on ESPN: Kattar vs Ige produced mid week, MMA action on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi continues with UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Results

UFC Fight Island 2 results: Figueiredo vs Benavidez 2

Parviz Iskenderov - 0
UFC Fight Island 2 (aka UFC on ESPN+ 30 or UFC Fight Night 172) features twelve bouts on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi on...
Read more
UFC

Colby Covington vs Tyron Woodley is in the works, ‘Chaos’ signed the deal, Dana White

Parviz Iskenderov - 0
UFC President Dana White addressed a well-hyped showdown between former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley and former division's interim titleholder Colby Covington on Saturday (AEST)...
Read more
UFC

Watch: UFC Fight Island 2 faceoffs

Newswire - 0
Following the weigh-ins (results here) the fighters came face to face ahead of their respective MMA bouts at UFC Fight Island 2 on July...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Results

UFC Fight Island 2 results: Figueiredo vs Benavidez 2

Parviz Iskenderov - 0
UFC Fight Island 2 (aka UFC on ESPN+ 30 or UFC Fight Night 172) features twelve bouts on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi on...
Read more
Lifestyle

LAUGHING: Dana White, Michael Bisping and Matt Serra go pearl diving, rock climbing and indoor skydiving (video)

Newswire - 0
While most of the world is on lockdown amid coronavirus pandemic, the life on "Fight Island" is buzzing and seems fun. In addition to...
Read more
Lethwei

Watch: Top 3 knockouts from the first World Lethwei Championship event

Newswire - 0
World Lethwei Championship presented its inaugural event on March 3, 2017 in Yangon, Myanmar. The show titled "WLC 1: The Great Beginning" featured the...
Read more
UFC

Colby Covington vs Tyron Woodley is in the works, ‘Chaos’ signed the deal, Dana White

Parviz Iskenderov - 0
UFC President Dana White addressed a well-hyped showdown between former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley and former division's interim titleholder Colby Covington on Saturday (AEST)...
Read more
Muay Thai

Watch: ONE ‘No Surrender’ event trailer, two Muay Thai titles on the line

Newswire - 0
ONE Championship returns to live action on July 31 with a pair of Muay Thai titles contested in Bangkok, Thailand. The official trailer for...
Read more

Fight Schedule

UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs Benavidez 2

July 18, 2020

MMA

UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Till

July 25, 2020

MMA

ONE: No Surrender

July 31, 2020

Mixed Show

UFC 252: Miocic vs Cormier 3

August 15, 2020

MMA

In Case You Missed It

Results

UFC 251 results: Usman vs Masvidal

Parviz Iskenderov - 0
UFC 251 features the 13-fight bill with three titles contested on the top of the main card. The event airs live on pay-per-view on...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097