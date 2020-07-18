LAUGHING: Dana White, Michael Bisping and Matt Serra go pearl diving, rock climbing and indoor skydiving (video)

While most of the world is on lockdown amid coronavirus pandemic, the life on “Fight Island” is buzzing and seems fun. In addition to the bouts inside the Octagon, there is a number of things to do in order to get entertained. And here is a video prove, courtesy of UFC President Dana White, as he takes Michael Bisping and Matt Serra explore Abu Dhabi, which includes pearl diving, rock climbing and indoor skydiving. Watch it up top.