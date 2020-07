ONE Championship returns to live action on July 31 with a pair of Muay Thai titles contested in Bangkok, Thailand. The official trailer for “No Surrender” event hit the stream today, featuring the highlight moments of Petchdam Petchyindee Academy, Yodsanklai Fairtex, Stamp Fairtex, Superlek Kiatmoo9, Panpayak Jitmuangnon and more (watch up top). The full fight card can be found here.