UFC Fight Island 2: ESPN and Fight Pass schedule, US, Australia start time

Following UFC on ESPN: Kattar vs Ige produced mid week, MMA action on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi continues with UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs Benavidez 2 aka “UFC Fight Island 2”. The fight card features twelve bouts.

The main event is a rematch for a vacant flyweight title between a pair of top contenders, Deiveson Figueiredo (18-1) and Joseph Benavidez (28-6). The co-main event is a middleweight matchup between Jack Hermansson (20-5) and Kelvin Gastelum (16-5, 1NC). The full fight card can be found below.

UFC Fight Island 2 schedule in the United States

UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs Benavidez 2 start time in the US is scheduled for Saturday, July 18 at 5pm ET / 2 pm PT, when MMA action begins with the preliminary bouts on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+. The main card is set for 8pm ET / 5pm PT on ESPN+.

The complete programming in the US, including pre- and post-show can be found below.

Friday, July 17

12 pm ET / 9 am PT

Pre-Show

ESPN+

5 pm ET / 2 pm PT

UFC Live

ESPN2

Saturday, July 18

5 pm ET / 2 pm PT

Preliminary Card

ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+

8 pm ET / 5 pm PT

Main Card

ESPN+

10:30 pm ET / 7:30 pm PT

Post-Show

ESPN+

How to watch UFC Fight Island 2 in Australia (AEST)

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC Fight Island 2 live on Fight Pass. The start time is set for Sunday, July 19 at 7am AEST with the preliminary card. The main card follows at 10am AEST.

UFC Fight Island 2 Perth time (AWST)

UFC Fight Island 2 Perth start time is scheduled for Sunday, July 19 at 5am AWST, kicking off MMA action with the preliminary bouts. The main card is set for 8am AWST.

Fight Card

The fight card comprises a total of twelve bouts. The complete lineup can be found below.

Main Card

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Joseph Benavidez

Jack Hermansson vs. Kelvin Gastelum

Marc Diakiese vs. Rafael Fiziev

Ariane Lipski vs. Luana Carolina

Alexandre Pantoja vs. Askar Askarov

Preliminary Card

Roman Dolidze vs. Khadis Ibragimov

Grant Dawson vs. Nad Narimani

Joe Duffy vs. Joel Alvarez

Brett Johns vs. Montel Jackson

Malcom Gordon vs. Amir Albazi

Davi Ramos vs. Arman Tsarukyan

Carlos Felipe vs. Serghei Spivac