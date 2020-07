World Lethwei Championship presented its inaugural event on March 3, 2017 in Yangon, Myanmar. The show titled “WLC 1: The Great Beginning” featured the ten-fight bill with local and international competitors. On Saturday the promotion released the video compiling the Top 3 knockouts from a historic bare knuckle fighting showdown, which you can watch up top.

Top 3 KOs from WLC 1: The Great Beginning