Former WBO featherweight champion Oscar Valdez is back in the ring on July 21, when he faces former world title challenger Jayson Velez in a ten-round headliner inside the MGM Grand “Bubble” live on ESPN. Ahead of the event Top Rank released the full fight video of one of his previous outings (watch up top), when then champion retained his belt via seventh-round stoppage against Carmine Tommasone.