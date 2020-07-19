Search
Press Release

BRAVE CF 37 fight card announced for Sweden debut

Newswire
BRAVE CF 37
BRAVE CF 37

Scandinavian fans will be in for a treat for BRAVE Combat Federation’s first-ever fight card in Sweden. BRAVE CF 37 will take place on August 1st in Stockholm and will feature one of the biggest prospects in the region in the main event. Louis “Spartacus” Glismann will make his much-anticipated promotional debut against undefeated Finnish fighter Henri Lintula.

At 6-1 in his professional record, Glismann has been honing his jiu-jitsu skills in Copenhagen, at the Arte Suave gym, and the Danish representative hopes to make waves in his first appearance for a truly global promotion. “Spartacus” has five of his six wins via submission and hopes to make six in seven when he meets Lintula in Stockholm.

He will face another grappler in what promises to be an exciting matchup, as Lintula is also known for his offensive ground skills, having finished four of his five wins via submission – with the other victory coming by way of TKO due to ground and pound.

In the co-main event, BRAVE CF 37 will bring exciting Light Heavyweight action as Italy’s Riccardo Nosiglia looks to make a similar impact to his countryman Enrico Cortese and get his BRAVE Combat Federation career off to a winning start as he meets Anton Turkalj, who fights at home in Sweden.

Also set for the show is a Heavyweight showdown between Turkey’s Fatih Aktas and Irman Smajic, from Sweden. At Featherweight, Brazilian Michael Deiga-Scheck returns to action at BRAVE CF against Swedish Fernando Flores. BRAVE CF 37 will be held in partnership with Bulldog Fight Night, a leading local Swedish promotion.

