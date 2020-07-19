Search
UFC

Israel Adesanya vs Paulo Costa set for UFC 253 date

Parviz Iskenderov
Israel Adesanya
Israel Adesanya dominant in his UFC debut on February 11, 2018 in Perth, Australia / Pic: Emanuel Rudnicki FIGHTMAG

Undefeated Champion vs. Unbeaten Challenger

Middleweight title fight between undefeated champion Israel Adesanya (19-0) and unbeaten challenger Paulo Costa (13-0) has been set to headline UFC 253, Brazilian website Combate reported on Sunday. The date of pay-per-view fight card is scheduled for September 19, which in Australia coverts to September 20 in (AEST / AWST). The venue accommodating the event is yet to be confirmed, with “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi and APEX in Las Vegas being the potential hosts, depending on situation surrounding coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisements

In his previous outing this past March Adesanya made the first successful defense of his undisputed title, taking a unanimous decision against Yoel Romero. Prior to that he KO’d Robert Whittaker to in the second round to unify 185-pound championship, after winning an interim belt by UD against Kelvin Gastelum.

Paulo Costa hasn’t fought since August 2019 when he defeated Romero also by unanimous decision. Before that he won all of his fights via stoppage inside two rounds, which includes 11 KO/TKO and a submission.

Costa was expected to challenge Adesanya in March (instead of Romero), but was out of action due to injury (torn left biceps). At the post-event press conference both fighters mentioned the date of July 11, which is now in history.

The date of September 19 was originally rumored to see a lightweight championship showdown between the reigning champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and interim 155-pound titleholder Justin Gaethje. At this stage it is unclear when “The Eagle” will step inside the Octagon next, due to passing of his dad.

Costa has confirmed his fight against Adesanya in a tweet, posting “The fight is on folks! In September I’ll bring the show up”.

Adesanya and Costa have been engaged in a verbal warfare. The pair now has a chance to square the differences inside the MMA cage.

Advertisements

Share This

More
FeaturedLatest NewsMMAUFC

Add a comment

Related

NEW CHAMP: Deiveson Figueiredo submits Joseph Benavidez at UFC Fight Island 2 (video)

Results Parviz Iskenderov - 0
Deiveson Figueiredo and Joseph Benavidez squared off in the headliner of UFC Fight Island 2 on July 19 (AEST / AWST). The pair met...
Read more

NOT DONE: Adesanya vs Costa fight not signed by both, Dana White

UFC Parviz Iskenderov - 0
The news broke earlier this morning indicating the date of September 19, when Israel Adesanya would defend his middleweight title against Paulo Costa in...
Read more

HEEL HOOK: Jack Hermansson submits Kelvin Gastelum at UFC Fight Island 2 (video)

Results Parviz Iskenderov - 0
Jack Hermansson joins the list of victors via heel hook submission. The Swedish mixed martial artist faced Kelvin Gastelum of the US in the...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Results

NEW CHAMP: Deiveson Figueiredo submits Joseph Benavidez at UFC Fight Island 2 (video)

Parviz Iskenderov - 0
Deiveson Figueiredo and Joseph Benavidez squared off in the headliner of UFC Fight Island 2 on July 19 (AEST / AWST). The pair met...
Read more
UFC

NOT DONE: Adesanya vs Costa fight not signed by both, Dana White

Parviz Iskenderov - 0
The news broke earlier this morning indicating the date of September 19, when Israel Adesanya would defend his middleweight title against Paulo Costa in...
Read more
Results

HEEL HOOK: Jack Hermansson submits Kelvin Gastelum at UFC Fight Island 2 (video)

Parviz Iskenderov - 0
Jack Hermansson joins the list of victors via heel hook submission. The Swedish mixed martial artist faced Kelvin Gastelum of the US in the...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Boxing

Watch: Oscar Valdez drops Carmine Tommasone with right uppercut

Newswire - 0
Former WBO featherweight champion Oscar Valdez is back in the ring on July 21, when he faces former world title challenger Jayson...
Read more
Boxing

Watch: Canelo Alvarez Top 30 Greatest Punches

Newswire - 0
Multi-division champion Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez just turned 30. Celebrating his birthday, DAZN released a reel, showcasing the mark that the star from Mexico left...
Read more
Results

NEW CHAMP: Deiveson Figueiredo submits Joseph Benavidez at UFC Fight Island 2 (video)

Parviz Iskenderov - 0
Deiveson Figueiredo and Joseph Benavidez squared off in the headliner of UFC Fight Island 2 on July 19 (AEST / AWST). The pair met...
Read more
UFC

NOT DONE: Adesanya vs Costa fight not signed by both, Dana White

Parviz Iskenderov - 0
The news broke earlier this morning indicating the date of September 19, when Israel Adesanya would defend his middleweight title against Paulo Costa in...
Read more
Results

HEEL HOOK: Jack Hermansson submits Kelvin Gastelum at UFC Fight Island 2 (video)

Parviz Iskenderov - 0
Jack Hermansson joins the list of victors via heel hook submission. The Swedish mixed martial artist faced Kelvin Gastelum of the US in the...
Read more

Fight Schedule

UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs Benavidez 2

July 18, 2020

MMA

UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Till

July 25, 2020

MMA

ONE: No Surrender

July 31, 2020

Mixed Show

UFC 252: Miocic vs Cormier 3

August 15, 2020

MMA

In Case You Missed It

Results

UFC Fight Island 1 results: Kattar vs Ige

Parviz Iskenderov - 0
UFC Fight Island 1 (UFC on ESPN 13) features eleven bouts on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi on July 16 (AEST/AWST). In the main event...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097