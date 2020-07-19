NEW CHAMP: Deiveson Figueiredo submits Joseph Benavidez at UFC Fight Island 2 (video)

Deiveson Figueiredo and Joseph Benavidez squared off in the headliner of UFC Fight Island 2 on July 19 (AEST / AWST). The pair met for the second time, battling it out for a vacant flyweight title. As well as their first encounter, the rematch didn’t go the distance.

Figueiredo won their first fight in February via second-round TKO. Yet, he was ineligible to lift the belt due to missed weight.

For the rematch, both tipped the scales at 125, making the championship official. The scheduled for five rounds contest ended in Round 1. Figueiredo secured his second win over Benavidez via rear-naked choke submission at 4:48.

You can watch some of the fight video highlights below.

An emotional @Daico_Deiveson knelt in front of Joseph Benavidez after their battle at #UFCFightIsland2 pic.twitter.com/VNEthD4IQp — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 19, 2020

Ultimately, Deiveson Figueiredo claimed a vacant belt, relinquished by former champion Henry Cejudo, and updated his record to 19-1. Joseph Benavidez dropped to 28-7.

