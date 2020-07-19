HEEL HOOK: Jack Hermansson submits Kelvin Gastelum at UFC Fight Island 2 (video)

Jack Hermansson joins the list of victors via heel hook submission. The Swedish mixed martial artist faced Kelvin Gastelum of the US in the co-headliner of UFC Fight Island 2 on July 19 (AEST / AWST). The scheduled for three rounds middleweight bout was over within the first two minutes.

When Gastelum attempted to get the fight back on the feet, Hermansson caught his leg, twisted and applied pressure. Seeing the tap, the referee stopped the fight at 1:18.

You can watch the video of finish below.

"The Joker" wasn't playing around ?@jackthejokermma stops Kelvin Gastelum with a heel hook early in the first round ? #UFCFightIsland2 pic.twitter.com/oBIftlAN8L — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 19, 2020

With the win Jack Hermansson rebounded from the defeat faced in his previous bout against Jared Cannonier. In addition he updated his record to 21-5. Kelvin Gastelum lost the third defeat in a row and dropped to 15-6, 1 NC.

For more submissions due to heel hook, check out this video released this past January, which goes through the entire history of UFC to date.

In the main event of UFC Fight Island 2 Deiveson Figueiredo and Joseph Benavidez square off in the championship rematch with a vacant flyweight title on the line. The full fight results from the event can be found here.