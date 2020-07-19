Search
Watch: Roman Dolidze secures stoppage win in UFC debut against Khadis Ibragimov at Fight Island 2

Parviz Iskenderov

UFC Fight Island 2 results

Roman Dolidze made a successful debut inside the Octagon when he faced Khadis Ibragimov on the top of preliminary card at UFC Fight Island 2 on July 19 (AEST / AWST). The pair squared off in the scheduled for three rounds contest at light heavyweight, which didn’t go the distance.

Half way through the opening round, while his opponent moved forwarded Dolidze threw left kick to the head. It was the knee that connected and made damage, dropping Ibragimov to the canvas. The promotional new-comer finished the job with a number of strikes on the floor.

Ultimately, the referee stopped the fight at 4:15. You can watch the video of finish up top.

In addition to a successful UFC debut, the Georgian mixed martial artist Roman Dolidze remained undefeated and updated his record to 7-0. Khadis Ibragimov from Dagestan, Russia, suffered the third defeat in a row and dropped to 8-3.

In the main event of UFC Fight Island 2 Deiveson Figueiredo and Joseph Benavidez contest for a vacant flyweight title, squaring off in the rematch. The complete fight results from the event can be found here.

NEW CHAMP: Deiveson Figueiredo submits Joseph Benavidez at UFC Fight Island 2 (video)

Results Parviz Iskenderov - 0
Deiveson Figueiredo and Joseph Benavidez squared off in the headliner of UFC Fight Island 2 on July 19 (AEST / AWST). The pair met...
NOT DONE: Adesanya vs Costa fight not signed by both, Dana White

UFC Parviz Iskenderov - 0
The news broke earlier this morning indicating the date of September 19, when Israel Adesanya would defend his middleweight title against Paulo Costa in...
HEEL HOOK: Jack Hermansson submits Kelvin Gastelum at UFC Fight Island 2 (video)

Results Parviz Iskenderov - 0
Jack Hermansson joins the list of victors via heel hook submission. The Swedish mixed martial artist faced Kelvin Gastelum of the US in the...
