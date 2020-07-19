Watch: Roman Dolidze secures stoppage win in UFC debut against Khadis Ibragimov at Fight Island 2

Roman Dolidze made a successful debut inside the Octagon when he faced Khadis Ibragimov on the top of preliminary card at UFC Fight Island 2 on July 19 (AEST / AWST). The pair squared off in the scheduled for three rounds contest at light heavyweight, which didn’t go the distance.

Half way through the opening round, while his opponent moved forwarded Dolidze threw left kick to the head. It was the knee that connected and made damage, dropping Ibragimov to the canvas. The promotional new-comer finished the job with a number of strikes on the floor.

Ultimately, the referee stopped the fight at 4:15. You can watch the video of finish up top.

In addition to a successful UFC debut, the Georgian mixed martial artist Roman Dolidze remained undefeated and updated his record to 7-0. Khadis Ibragimov from Dagestan, Russia, suffered the third defeat in a row and dropped to 8-3.

In the main event of UFC Fight Island 2 Deiveson Figueiredo and Joseph Benavidez contest for a vacant flyweight title, squaring off in the rematch. The complete fight results from the event can be found here.