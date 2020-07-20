Oscar Valdez vs Jayson Velez fight card, start time and how to watch

Former WBO featherweight titleholder, undefeated Oscar Valdez (27-0, 21 KOs) and former world title challenger Jayson Velez (29-6-1, 21 KOs) square off in a ten-round battle at junior lightweight. The contest headlines the Top Rank fight card, taking place inside the MGM Grand “Bubble” on July 21. The event airs live on ESPN.

Also on the card unbeaten Edgar Berlanga (13-0-0) takes on Eric Moon (11-2-0), and undefeated Kim Clavel (11-0-0) faces unbeaten Natalie Gonzalez (6-0-0). The complete lineup can be found below.

Boxing fans can watch Valdez vs Velez live on ESPN and ESPN Deportes. The broadcast start time is set for Tuesday, July 21 at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT.

In Australia the event schedule converts to Wednesday, July 22 at 10am AEST / 8am AWST.

Valdez vs Velez fight card

Oscar Valdez vs Jayson Velez

Edgar Berlanga vs Eric Moon

Kim Clavel vs Natalie Gonzalez

Isaac Dogboe vs Chris Avalos

Elvis Rodriguez vs Dennis Okoth

Genc Pllana vs Raphael Igbokwe

Kingsley Ibeh vs Guido Vianello