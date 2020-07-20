Search
Oscar Valdez vs Jayson Velez fight card, start time and how to watch

Parviz Iskenderov
Oscar Valdez vs Jayson Velez
Oscar Valdez vs Jayson Velez

Valdez vs Velez live on ESPN from MGM Grand

Former WBO featherweight titleholder, undefeated Oscar Valdez (27-0, 21 KOs) and former world title challenger Jayson Velez (29-6-1, 21 KOs) square off in a ten-round battle at junior lightweight. The contest headlines the Top Rank fight card, taking place inside the MGM Grand “Bubble” on July 21. The event airs live on ESPN.

Also on the card unbeaten Edgar Berlanga (13-0-0) takes on Eric Moon (11-2-0), and undefeated Kim Clavel (11-0-0) faces unbeaten Natalie Gonzalez (6-0-0). The complete lineup can be found below.

Boxing fans can watch Valdez vs Velez live on ESPN and ESPN Deportes. The broadcast start time is set for Tuesday, July 21 at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT.

In Australia the event schedule converts to Wednesday, July 22 at 10am AEST / 8am AWST.

Valdez vs Velez fight card

  • Oscar Valdez vs Jayson Velez
  • Edgar Berlanga vs Eric Moon
  • Kim Clavel vs Natalie Gonzalez
  • Isaac Dogboe vs Chris Avalos
  • Elvis Rodriguez vs Dennis Okoth
  • Genc Pllana vs Raphael Igbokwe
  • Kingsley Ibeh vs Guido Vianello
