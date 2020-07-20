Search
Record-breaking five shows in five weeks – BRAVE CF raises the bar yet again

Brave CF
Brave CF

BRAVE Combat Federation is returning after the COVID-19 halt with an unprecedented five events in five weeks set to take place around Europe, starting with BRAVE CF 35, in Bucharest, Romania, this Monday. After the first show, the fastest-growing promotion in the world returns to the Beraria H for a second show in Romanian soil and then moves on to three shows in three weeks in Sweden.

While the logistics will not be easy to accomplish, BRAVE CF is determined to make up for lost time and give its worldwide and dedicated fanbase several exciting fights in the next five weeks. The five shows will also be an opportunity for the organization to put in motion its plan to empower the European continent by providing local athletes with a global platform to showcase their talents.

The biggest scouting program in MMA will also provide fans with the opportunity to check out the next big stars of mixed martial arts as well as the famous fighters in the company as BRAVE CF looks to return to some level of normalcy following the forced pause due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Several health guidelines will be in place, most notably a strict Covid-19 policy and the events being closed to fans. However, the worldwide fanbase can check BRAVE CF TV (www.bravecftv.com) live and free and watch the best action in MMA.

Check the best of each confirmed fight card so far, and what’s coming next!

BRAVE CF 35

When: July 20th
Where: Beraria H, Bucharest, Romania
Main event: Enrico Cortese vs Claudiu Alexe
Other notable fights: Ion Grigore vs Mamadou Sene, Ana Maria Pal vs Malin Hermansson

While BRAVE CF 35 had its main event changed in the last hours, with Mohammad Fakhreddine unable to fly into Romania, the organization has been able to keep Enrico Cortese in action as the Italian prospect takes on kickboxer Claudiu Alexe.

This will be a great chance for “The Killing Machine” to showcase his improved striking game against an experienced striker, who has won the National Kickboxing championship in Romania and is deemed as one of the best stand-up fighters in the country.

Also on tap is a Heavyweight fight between former Glory fighter Mamadou Sene and Romanian giant Ion Grigore, as the roof of the Beraria H looks to be tested by 228kg of muscle mass between both men.

Finally, Malin Hermansson, one of Sweden’s best female prospects, has her biggest test as she takes on Ana Maria Pal at Flyweight. A win here could very well see Malin feature in one of BRAVE CF’s fight cards in her home country.

BRAVE CF 36

When: July 27th
Where: Beraria H, Bucharest, Romania
Main event: Todd Stoute vs Amilcar Alves
Other notable fights: Kevin Ruart vs Ion Surdu, Matiss Zaharovs vs Bilal Tipsaev

BRAVE CF’s second show in Romania will feature a host of top European prospects, but the main event will be one for the hardcore fans. A professional fighter since 2009, Todd Stoute will get the biggest opportunity of his career against former UFC fighter and Jose Aldo teammate Amilcar Alves.

In the co-main event, Kevin Ruart will look to match the hype around his name after a violent KO victory in his promotional debut. His win over Ibrahim Mane made headlines around the world, and the Swiss prospect is hoping to follow that against Ion Surdu. It will be no easy feat as the local Surdu is undefeated with 10 wins in 10 fights and is currently ranked as the number one Welterweight in Romania.

Kicking off the fight night is a duel between two of Europe’s best-kept secrets. Latvia’s Matiss Zaharovs had a winning debut for BRAVE CF when he bested Hussain Ayyad at BRAVE CF 29. Matiss will take on Bilal Tipsaev, who fights out of AllStars gym in Sweden and is a cousin of Khamzat Chimaev. “Borz” Tipsaev is one of the best young fighters in Scandinavia and will hope to add to his mystique with a decisive victory over Zaharovs.

BRAVE CF 37

When: August 1st
Where: Stockholm, Sweden
Main event: Louis Glismann vs Henri Lintula
Other notable fights: Riccardo Nosiglia vs Anton Turkalj, Fatih Aktas vs Irman Smajic

BRAVE CF grappling fans will be in for a treat in the main event of BRAVE Combat Federation’s first-ever Sweden card. Submission artist Louis Glismann looks to make a winning debut against BJJ black belt Henri Lintula, as the Danish fighter eyes an eventual Welterweight title shot.

At Light Heavyweight, another Italian fighter will try to make an impact on the international scene. After the BRAVE CF success of Enrico Cortese, it is time for Riccardo Nosiglia to prove that the Italy MMA scene is booming and the local athletes are ready for the big time. He faces off against Anton Turkalj, a home country fighter.

Turkey’s Fatih Aktas and Irman Smajic, from Sweden, are the big boys in town for a Heavyweight clash that might put the winner on the line for an eventual huge fight in the division.

What’s to come

BRAVE CF 38 – August 8th
BRAVE CF 39 – August 15th

In the next days, BRAVE Combat Federation will announce the fight cards for the last two events of the European marathon, with fans on the edge of their seats to find out which of their heroes will have the chance to participate in a historic set of shows for the fastest-growing MMA organization in the world.

BRAVE CF has been working hard to get the best athletes from its worldwide roster to compete in those events and will have amazing news in the coming days for fight fans across the globe.

