RIZIN FF resumes MMA events with fans in attendance next month in Japan

Parviz Iskenderov
RIZIN 22 - 23
RIZIN 22 / RIZIN 23

RIZIN.22 / RIZIN.23

Live MMA action is set to resume in Japan with a pair of back to back RIZIN FF cards, scheduled for August 9 and 10 at Pia Arena MM in Yokohama. Furthermore, the fight fans are allowed to attended the events.

The tickets went on sale today. Amid coronavirus pandemic, the venue is not allowed to be filled at its full capacity. The promotion also announced a set of rules and measures to prevent a potential spread.

A total of 16 bouts have been lined up across two cards. In addition to MMA, those in attendance will witness a series of kickboxing matchups.

RIZIN.22

The first event on August 9, features seven match ups. The headline-bout is a bantamweight contest between Naoki Inoue and Shooto Watanabe. The complete lineup can be found below.

  • 61 kg Naoki Inoue vs. Shooto Watanabe (MMA)
  • 61 kg Erson Yamamoto vs. Kenji Kato (MMA)
  • 71 kg Yusuke Yachi vs. Roberto de Souza (MMA)
  • 66 kg Tetsuya Seki vs. Yojiro Uchimura (MMA)
  • 66 kg Rikuto Shirakawa vs. Kyohei Hagiwara (MMA)
  • 49 kg Kanna Asakura vs. Mizuki Furuse (Women’s MMA)
  • 50.8 kg Yoshinari Nadaka vs. Yushin (Kickboxing)

RIZIN.23

The top of nine-fight card on August 10 features Hiromasa Ougikubo and Kai Asakura, battling it out for the RIZIN bantamweight belt. Check out the full card below.

  • 61 kg Hiromasa Ougikubo vs. Kai Asakura (MMA)
  • 61 kg Yuki Motoya vs. Mamoru Uoi (MMA)
  • 66 kg Yutaka Saito vs. Kazumasa Majima (MMA)
  • 66 kg Kotetsu Boku vs. Jin Aoi (MMA)
  • 58 kg Yusaku Nakamura vs. Tatsuki Saomoto (MMA)
  • 59 kg Seiichiro Ito vs. Makoto Takahashi (MMA)
  • 61 kg Kento Haraguchi vs. Taiga Kawabe (Kickboxing)
  • 73 kg Kaito Ono vs. Daryl Lokoku (kickboxing)
  • 73 kg Shintaro Matsukura vs. Koji Mori (Kickboxing)
