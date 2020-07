Former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker is back in the ring this coming Sunday, July 26 (AEST /AWST), when he takes on Darren Till in the headliner of UFC Fight Island 3. Ahead of the event the promotion released the video of one of “The Reaper”‘s previous outings, when he stopped Ronaldo Souza with head kick and punches to earn “Performance of the Night” honors at UFC on FOX 24 in April 2017. You can watch the full fight up top.