UFC Fight Island 3 card, Whittaker vs Till

Parviz Iskenderov
Former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker
Former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker at open workout / Pic: Benjamin Cooke Throwdown Photography

UFC on ESPN: Whittaker vs. Till

The current four-event schedule on “Fight Island” concludes with UFC on ESPN 14 held this coming Sunday, July 26 (AEST / AWST). MMA event takes place at Flash Forum on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, featuring the fight card comprising a total of 15 bouts.

In the main event former 185-pound champion Robert Whittaker squares off against Darren Till in a five-round contest at middleweight. In the co-main event Mauricio Rua and Antonio Rogerio Nogueira battle it out at light heavyweight.

Also on the main card Fabricio Werdum welcomes Alexander Gustafsson to heavyweight, Carla Esparza and Marina Rodriguez do women’s MMA battle at strawweight, and Paul Craig meets Gadzhimurad Antigulov at light heavyweight. In addition, a pair of welterweight matchups features Alex Oliveira up against Peter Sobotta, and Khamzat Chimaev faceoff Rhys McKee.

The preliminary card comprises eight bouts. The current UFC Fight Island 3 full card can be found below.

While in the United States UFC Fight Island 3 is scheduled on ESPN and ESPN+, MMA fans in Australia can stream and watch the event live on Fight Pass.

UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Till

Main Card (Sun, July 26 – 10am AEST / 8am AWST)

  • Robert Whittaker vs. Darren Till
  • Mauricio Rua vs. Antonio Rogerio Nogueira
  • Fabrício Werdum vs. Alexander Gustafsson
  • Carla Esparza vs. Marina Rodriguez
  • Paul Craig vs. Gadzhimurad Antigulov
  • Alex Oliveira vs. Peter Sobotta
  • Khamzat Chimaev vs. Rhys McKee

Preliminary Card (Sun, July 26 – 7am AEST / 5am AWST)

  • Francisco Trinaldo vs. Jai Herbert
  • Nicolas Dalby vs. Jesse Ronson
  • Tom Aspinall vs. Jake Collier
  • Movsar Evloev vs. Mike Grundy
  • Tanner Boser vs. Raphael Pessoa
  • Bethe Correia vs. Pannie Kianzad
  • Ramazan Emeev vs. Niklas Stolze
  • Nathaniel Wood vs. John Castaneda
