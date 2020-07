Enjoy a trio of knockouts from the second World Lethwei Championship event produced on June 10, 2017 in Yangon, Myanmar. The show titled “Ancient Warriors” featured local and international competitors, squaring off in the bare-knuckle fighting matchups. The event was attended by American actor Frank Grillo, and featured on the FightWorld (2018) Netflix docu-series.

Top 3 KOs from WLC 2: Ancient Warriors