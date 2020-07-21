Search
BRAVE CF 35 results: Action-packed fight night kicks off 'European Invasion'

Mihai Laurentiu Iorga KOs Ioan Vranceanu at BRAVE CF 35
Mihai Laurentiu Iorga vs Ioan Vranceanu at BRAVE CF 35

BRAVE Combat Federation, the fastest-growing MMA organization in the world, resumed its activities with a behind-the-doors show in Bucharest, Romania, as BRAVE CF 35 kicked off a series of five events in the next five weeks in European soil. In association with EXF, the six-fight card featured a lot of excitement for fans around the globe with all bouts ending with a finish.

In the main event, Enrico Cortese moved to 2-0 under BRAVE CF and got a first-round submission, as he made short-notice newcomer Claudiu Alexe tap out due to strikes in the very first round, after quickly securing a takedown over the kickboxer Alexe and raining down elbows and punches.

One of the comebacks of the year was made in the co-main event. After being dominated and nearly finished on a few occasions by Mamadou Lamine Sene, Ion Grigore was able to secure a TKO, after connecting with a boxing combination that sent his Senegalese counterpart to the canvas late in the second frame.

Malin Hermansson got the first finish of her MMA career as she submitted Ana Maria Pal in the second round, and Abou Tounkara made the most of his BRAVE CF debut and dominated short-notice Marvin Belecciu en route to a second-round TKO.

In the second bout of the evening, Mihai Laurentiu Iorga scored one of the KO’s of the year with a head kick that immediately separated Ioan Vranceany from his senses, while Mirel Dragan gave himself the perfect birthday present with a submission win over Marian Olaru in the night’s opening bout.

BRAVE Combat Federation continues the European Invasion next week with BRAVE CF 36 also taking place in Romania. In the main event, Todd Stoute takes on veteran Amilcar Alves, while prospects Kevin Ruart, Ion Surdu, Bilal Tipsaev and Matiss Zaharovs will also be in action.

BRAVE CF 35 full results

  • Catchweight: Enrico Cortese def. Claudiu Alexe via submission (strikes) – Round 1
  • Heavyweight: Ion Grigore def. Mamadou Lamine Sene via TKO – Round 2
  • Flyweight: Malin Hermansson def. Ana Maria Pal by submission (rear-naked choke)
  • Catchweight: Abou Tounkara def. Marvin Belecciu by TKO – Round 2
  • Catchweight: Mihai Laurentiu Iorga def. Ioan Vranceanu by KO (Head Kick) – Round 2
  • Welterweight: Mirel Dragan def. Marian Olaru by submission (guillotine choke) – Round 1
