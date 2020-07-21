Search
Lifestyle

Dustin Poirier wants his next UFC fights to ‘really mean something’

Parviz Iskenderov
Dustin Poirier
Dustin Poirier / Pic: UFC Facebook

Former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier (26-6, 1 NC) was last in action late June, when he scored a unanimous decision against Dan Hooker in the headliner of UFC Vegas 4. With the win he rebounded from the defeat suffered in the championship unification against the division’s king Khabib Nurmagomedov last September.

Advertisements

Moving forward “The Diamond” wants to not just throw kicks and punches inside the cage, but to leave a real mark on the sport of MMA. Talking who he would like to fight next, he said it needed to be a big name or another shot at the belt.

“I don’t know, I am not sure what the options will be, when the UFC comes back and start sitting at the table to make these matches, Dustin Poirier said on The Jim Rome Show today. “It just needs to be a really big name or a title fight.”

“I’ve been doing this for ten years in the UFC, and I still love fighting, but I want these fights to mean more than just a fight. I don’t want it to be just about my show and win purse. I want it to really mean something.”

“And I know I am on the back nine of my career. I’ve been fighting for a while, I have 40 fights. I want these last four-five years to really mean something every time I get into the Octagon, not only for me and my family, but for the goals that I am trying to bring awareness to and raise money for, and for my career. I really want to leave a legacy.”

Prior to his loss against Nurmagomedov, who retained his title by submission in the third round, Poirier defeated a handful of prominent names in the UFC. This includes a unanimous decision against Max Holloway, a pair of stoppages against Eddie Alvarez and Justin Gaethje, the third-round submission of Anthony Pettis.

Advertisements

Share This

More
FeaturedLatest NewsLifestyleMMAUFC

Add a comment

Related

Watch: Darren Till takes split decision against Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 244

UFC Newswire - 0
England's middleweight Darren Till takes on former 185-pound champion from Australia, Robert Whittaker this coming weekend in the headliner of UFC Fight...
Read more

UFC Fight Island 3 card, Whittaker vs Till

UFC Parviz Iskenderov - 0
The current four-event schedule on "Fight Island" concludes with UFC on ESPN 14 held this coming Sunday, July 26 (AEST / AWST). MMA event...
Read more

Watch: Robert Whittaker TKO’s Ronaldo Souza to score Performance of the Night

UFC Newswire - 0
Former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker is back in the ring this coming Sunday, July 26 (AEST /AWST), when he takes on Darren Till in...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Lifestyle

Dustin Poirier wants his next UFC fights to ‘really mean something’

Parviz Iskenderov - 0
Former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier (26-6, 1 NC) was last in action late June, when he scored a unanimous decision against...
Read more
UFC

UFC Fight Island 3 card, Whittaker vs Till

Parviz Iskenderov - 0
The current four-event schedule on "Fight Island" concludes with UFC on ESPN 14 held this coming Sunday, July 26 (AEST / AWST). MMA event...
Read more
UFC

Watch: Robert Whittaker TKO’s Ronaldo Souza to score Performance of the Night

Newswire - 0
Former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker is back in the ring this coming Sunday, July 26 (AEST /AWST), when he takes on Darren Till in...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Muay Thai

Watch: Muay Thai Elbows 30-minute reel from ONE Championship

Newswire - 0
When it comes to elbow strikes, former world champion and now happily retired Nathan "Carnage" Corbett is your man to watch. Yet,...
Read more
Boxing

Valdez vs Velez weigh-in results: One fighter heavy, one fighter positive for COVID-19

Parviz Iskenderov - 0
Former WBO featherweight champion Oscar Valdez (27-0, 21 KOs) and former world title challenger Jayson Velez (29-6-1, 21 KOs) square off in a ten-round...
Read more
Lifestyle

Dustin Poirier wants his next UFC fights to ‘really mean something’

Parviz Iskenderov - 0
Former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier (26-6, 1 NC) was last in action late June, when he scored a unanimous decision against...
Read more
Press Release

BRAVE CF 35 results: Action-packed fight night kicks off ‘European Invasion’

Newswire - 0
BRAVE Combat Federation, the fastest-growing MMA organization in the world, resumed its activities with a behind-the-doors show in Bucharest, Romania, as BRAVE CF 35...
Read more
UFC

Watch: Darren Till takes split decision against Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 244

Newswire - 0
England's middleweight Darren Till takes on former 185-pound champion from Australia, Robert Whittaker this coming weekend in the headliner of UFC Fight...
Read more

Fight Schedule

UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs Benavidez 2

July 18, 2020

MMA

UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Till

July 25, 2020

MMA

ONE: No Surrender

July 31, 2020

Mixed Show

UFC 252: Miocic vs Cormier 3

August 15, 2020

MMA

In Case You Missed It

Results

UFC Fight Island 2 results: Figueiredo vs Benavidez 2

Parviz Iskenderov - 0
UFC Fight Island 2 (aka UFC on ESPN+ 30 or UFC Fight Night 172) features twelve bouts on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi on...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097