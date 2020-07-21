Dustin Poirier wants his next UFC fights to ‘really mean something’

Former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier (26-6, 1 NC) was last in action late June, when he scored a unanimous decision against Dan Hooker in the headliner of UFC Vegas 4. With the win he rebounded from the defeat suffered in the championship unification against the division’s king Khabib Nurmagomedov last September.

Advertisements

Moving forward “The Diamond” wants to not just throw kicks and punches inside the cage, but to leave a real mark on the sport of MMA. Talking who he would like to fight next, he said it needed to be a big name or another shot at the belt.

“I don’t know, I am not sure what the options will be, when the UFC comes back and start sitting at the table to make these matches, Dustin Poirier said on The Jim Rome Show today. “It just needs to be a really big name or a title fight.”

“I’ve been doing this for ten years in the UFC, and I still love fighting, but I want these fights to mean more than just a fight. I don’t want it to be just about my show and win purse. I want it to really mean something.”

“And I know I am on the back nine of my career. I’ve been fighting for a while, I have 40 fights. I want these last four-five years to really mean something every time I get into the Octagon, not only for me and my family, but for the goals that I am trying to bring awareness to and raise money for, and for my career. I really want to leave a legacy.”

Prior to his loss against Nurmagomedov, who retained his title by submission in the third round, Poirier defeated a handful of prominent names in the UFC. This includes a unanimous decision against Max Holloway, a pair of stoppages against Eddie Alvarez and Justin Gaethje, the third-round submission of Anthony Pettis.