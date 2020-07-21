Valdez vs Velez weigh-in results: One fighter heavy, one fighter positive for COVID-19

Former WBO featherweight champion Oscar Valdez (27-0, 21 KOs) and former world title challenger Jayson Velez (29-6-1, 21 KOs) square off in a ten-round junior lightweight bout on July 21 (July 22 AEST / AWST). The contest headlines the Top Rank fight card live on ESPN and ESPN Deportes from the “Bubble” at MGM Grand in Las Vegas, NV.

At the official weigh-in ceremony conducted a day before the fight show, the athletes tipped the scales at 129.9 and 130, respectively.

The event also marks a return of undefeated light flyweight and 2020 Pat Tillman ESPY Award Winner Kim Clavel (11-0-0, 2 KOs), who takes on unbeaten Natalie Gonzalez (6-0-0, 1 KO) in an eight-round matchup. The competitors weighed-in at 109.8 and 109.9, respectively.

Chris Avalos showed 0.4 pounds overweight for his eight-round 126-lbs bout against Isaac Dogboe, who was on the dot. He had one hour to cut extra weight.

The planned heavyweight bout between Guido Vianello and Kingsley Ibeh was cancelled, after the latter tested positive for COVID-19. The event proceeds with six matchups.

The current Valdez vs Velez fight card and weigh-in results can be found below. You can watch the video of weigh-ins and faceoffs up top.

Boxing fans can watch Valdez vs Velez live on ESPN and ESPN Deportes. The start time in the United States is scheduled for Tuesday, July 21 at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. In Australia this converts to Wednesday, July 22 at 10am AEST / 8am AWST.

Valdez vs Velez fight card

Oscar Valdez (129.9) vs. Jayson Velez (130)

Edgar Berlanga (169) vs. Eric Moon (168.7)

Kim Clavel (109.8) vs. Natalie Gonzalez (109.9)

Elvis Rodriguez (141.8) vs. Dennis Okoth (141.5)

Isaac Dogboe (126) vs. Chris Avalos (126.4)*

Genc Pllana (167.3) vs Raphael Igbokwe (165)

*Came in overweight.