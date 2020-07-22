Search
Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Justin Gaethje date expected before the end of 2020

Parviz Iskenderov
Khabib Nurmagomedov
Khabib Nurmagomedov is a reigning UFC lightweight champion / Pic: UFC Facebook

Manager says 'Khabib is not retiring, will fight Justin Gaethje by the end of the year'

The reigning UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is not hanging up his gloves. Ali Abdelaziz dismissed the rumors about his retirement, telling TMZ Sports, that “The Eagle” is going to face the interim champion in the division Justin Gaethje by the end of 2020.

“Khabib is not retiring,” Abdelaziz, manager to both, Nurmagomedov and Gaethje, said. “Khabib, you know, he has some goals, he has some things to accomplish. You will see him before the end of the year. Now him and Dana [White] talk, me talking to matchmakers, we try to set a date. I’m sure Dana’s going to let everybody know when is Khabib going to fight.”

“We have a blockbuster main event – [Khabib Nurmagomedov] versus Justin Gaethje. Two of the best lightweights in the world today, in the recent era.”

“We see what Khabib does to all his opponents. We see what Justin Gaethje did to his last four opponents. He dismantled Tony Ferguson. He made him look an absolute amateur.”

“And that’s the best two guys in the world and they are going to fight.”

Undefeated champion Khabib Nurmagomedov (28-0) was last in action in September 2019, when he submitted Dustin Poirier in the third round and made the second successful defense of his belt. In October 2018 he submitted Conor McGregor in Round 4, after winning a vacant 155-pound belt by unanimous decision against Al Iaquinta.

The champion recently lost his father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, who suffered a heart attack, followed by complications caused by coronavirus.

Dana White said that the UFC will wait for “The Eagle” to return when he is ready.

Interim titleholder Justin Gaethje (22-2) is fresh off the fifth-round stoppage win against Tony Ferguson. Prior to that he KO’d Donald Cerrone, Edson Barboza and James Vick in Round 1.

When asked about the recent reports coming from Russia, suggesting Nurmagomedov’s retirement, Abdelaziz said it was “fake news”.

“If you don’t hear from me, and from Khabib and from Dana – it’s fake news. We are the source. Dana White is the source. And if you don’t hear it from Dana – it’s fake.”

Khabib vs Gaethje date

When asked if the date in September was still possible to be the “D-Day” for Nurmagomedov vs. Gaethje showdown, Abdelaziz said it wasn’t his place to reveal.

“This is Dana White’s job, he is a promoter. I don’t want to speak on his behalf, but you will see Khabib before the end of the year.”

“Dana White, he is the one should be delivering the news. It’s not my position to tell you guys, but everything is lovely, and you’ll see Khabib and Justin fighting before the end of the year for sure.”

On possibility of Justin Gaethje fighting Conor McGregor

When asked if there was a possibility to get Justin Gaethje vs Conor McGregor fight done, before Khabib Nurmagomedov’s return, Abdelaziz stated that his fighter said that he was not interested.

“Justin said no. Khabib told me to tell Justin to go fight Conor. Justin said no.”

“Listen, we dictate this. Conor, right now, he can be a back up fighter, he can go make weight and maybe he can make some money. But by the end of the day, that’s two champions. He is not even number three, he is number four or five.”

“Conor, he can go fight Nate, fight Masvidal. We’re not interested in fighting him.”

“He needs to get some wins, he needs to get some good opponents. The only way he could fight Khabib if he fights Islam Makhachev, and Khabib will fight him.”

Amid coronavirus pandemic, the Nurmagomedov vs. Gaethje lightweight championship unification is likely to headline the pay-per-view fight card from “Fight Island” on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

The date of September 20 looks to be locked in for UFC 253.

It has been recently reported that UFC 253 is set to feature Israel Adesanya in defense of his middleweight title against Paulo Costa. White, however, said that the fight was yet to be signed by both competitors.

