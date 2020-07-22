Oscar Valdez vs Jayson Velez results, Top Rank boxing live on ESPN

Oscar Valdez and Jayson Velez meet in a ten-round junior lightweight bout inside the “Bubble” at MGM Grand in Las Vegas, NV. The contest between former WBO featherweight champion and former world title challenger headlines the six-fight Top Rank card live on ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

Advertisements

Also on the card Edgar Berlanga faces off Eric Moon in an-eight round battle at super middleweight, and Kim Clavel returns to action in an-eight round light flyweight matchup against Natalie Gonzalez. In addition, Elvis Rodriguez and Dennis Okoth square off in a six-round contest at junior welterweight, Isaac Dogboe goes up against Chris Avalos in an-eight rounder at featherweight, and Genc Pllana and Raphael Igbokwe do eight-round battle at super middleweight.

The Valdez vs Velez start time in the US is scheduled for Tuesday, July 21 at 8pm ET / 5pm PT. The date and start time in Australia converts to Wednesday, July 22 at 10am AEST / 8am AWST.

Stay tuned with Valdez vs Velez results below.

Oscar Valdez vs. Jayson Velez – 10 rounds, junior lightweight

Edgar Berlanga vs. Eric Moon – 8 rounds, super middleweight

Kim Clavel vs. Natalie Gonzalez – 8 rounds, light flyweight

Elvis Rodriguez vs. Dennis Okoth – 6 rounds, junior welterweight

Isaac Dogboe vs. Chris Avalos – 8 rounds, featherweight

Genc Pllana vs. Raphael Igbokwe – 8 rounds, super middleweight