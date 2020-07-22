Search
Oscar Valdez vs Jayson Velez results, Top Rank boxing live on ESPN

Parviz Iskenderov
Oscar Valdez vs Jayson Velez
Oscar Valdez vs Jayson Velez

Oscar Valdez and Jayson Velez meet in a ten-round junior lightweight bout inside the “Bubble” at MGM Grand in Las Vegas, NV. The contest between former WBO featherweight champion and former world title challenger headlines the six-fight Top Rank card live on ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

Also on the card Edgar Berlanga faces off Eric Moon in an-eight round battle at super middleweight, and Kim Clavel returns to action in an-eight round light flyweight matchup against Natalie Gonzalez. In addition, Elvis Rodriguez and Dennis Okoth square off in a six-round contest at junior welterweight, Isaac Dogboe goes up against Chris Avalos in an-eight rounder at featherweight, and Genc Pllana and Raphael Igbokwe do eight-round battle at super middleweight.

The Valdez vs Velez start time in the US is scheduled for Tuesday, July 21 at 8pm ET / 5pm PT. The date and start time in Australia converts to Wednesday, July 22 at 10am AEST / 8am AWST.

Stay tuned with Valdez vs Velez results below.

Oscar Valdez vs. Jayson Velez – 10 rounds, junior lightweight

Edgar Berlanga vs. Eric Moon – 8 rounds, super middleweight

Kim Clavel vs. Natalie Gonzalez – 8 rounds, light flyweight

Elvis Rodriguez vs. Dennis Okoth – 6 rounds, junior welterweight

Isaac Dogboe vs. Chris Avalos – 8 rounds, featherweight

Genc Pllana vs. Raphael Igbokwe – 8 rounds, super middleweight

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

