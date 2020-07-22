Russian Olympic champion Karolina Sevastyanova poses with former UFC double-champ Conor McGregor

Former UFC champion in two-weight classes Conor McGregor is not making headlines covering his next fight, since he is (again) happily retired. Nevertheless, “The Notorious” is still certainly one of the top strings, and here he is in the “Beauty” section, thanks to Karolina Sevastyanova.

The 2012 London Olympic Gold medalist in rhythmic gymnast hit Instagram with the photo, where she poses with arguably Ireland’s most famous man. Sevastyanova didn’t write anything in the caption, except of tagging it with the Flexed Biceps emoji, reflecting what can be seen on the actual pic.

See it for yourself below.

Conor McGregor was last seen inside the Octagon in January this year when he stopped Donald Cerrone in 40 seconds. Prior to that he was submitted by the current UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Earlier in his career he shared the squared circle for 10 out of 12 rounds with boxing great Floyd Mayweather jr (full fight video here). In addition, he became the first man in history to hold a pair of UFC title simultaneously, winning both 145-pound and 155-pound belts.

Karolina Sevastyanova, in addition to Group All-around Gold at the 2012 London Olympics, also won the 2012 European championships and 2010 Youth Olympic games.

As for Instagram, Conor McGregor has recently shared the photos of racing the water bikes with Princess Charlene of Monaco, video of driving Lamborghini and riding a mountain bike. Check it out below.

Russian beauty Karolina Sevastyanova is seen during “those days” on a boat, “let it be here” mirror selfie in bikini, laying on Monte-Carlo Beach and more. You can see it below.

Although it is unknown where the Karolina Sevastyanova – Conor McGregor photo was taken, one can say, it is full of glamour and chic.

It is also unclear, who asked who for a fan-photo. Yet, since the pic was posted on Sevastyanova’s page on Instagram, the initiative perhaps came from her?