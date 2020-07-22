Search
Watch: Oscar Valdez stops Jayson Velez in Round 10 with left hook

Parviz Iskenderov

Oscar Valdez wants WBC belt next

Oscar Valdez and Jayson Velez squared off in the headliner of Top Rank fight card live on ESPN from inside the “Bubble” at MGM Grand on July 22 (AEST). The pair met in the scheduled for ten rounds bout at junior lightweight.

The encounter didn’t go the full distance. Over the course of the fight Valdez dropped Velez three times to secure the win by TKO.

The first knockdown was in the fifth. The tenth and final round saw the ending at 2:23, when Valdez dropped Velez for the second and third times.

You can watch the video of knockdown in the fifth up top, while the final moment of impact is below.

Post-fight Valdez thanked everyone for the support, and said he was looking to challenge for the green belt.

“I want to thank all the fans for the support, who was tuning for this fight,’ he said. “I gave my best and now we are going for better things.”

“We are going for that world title. We are trying to get that world title back home. Going for WBC world title soon. Thank you everybody for the support, see you guys very soon.”

With the win Oscar Valdez, former WBO featherweight champion, remained undefeated and updated his record to 22-0, 22 KOs. Jayson Velez suffered the second defeat in a row and dropped to 29-7-1, 21 KOs.

The complete fight results from the event can be found here.

