UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Till start time in Australia, bout order and how to watch

Parviz Iskenderov
Robert Whittaker
Robert Whittaker / Pic: UFCAUS Facebook

UFC Fight Island 3

Former 185-pound champion Robert Whittaker and ranked No.5 middleweight Darren Till square off in the headliner of UFC Fight Island 3. MMA event is the final showdown of four-event schedule held at Flash Forum on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE in July.

The fight card features as many as fifteen bouts. The co-main event is a heavyweight matchup between Mauricio “Shogun” Rua and Antonio Rogerio Nogueira.

Also on the main card Alexander Gustafsson goes up against Fabricio Werdum at heavyweight, Marina Rodriguez and Carla Esparza do women’s MMA battle at strawweight, and Gadzhimurad Antigulov meets Paul Craig at light heavyweight. The main card action begins with a pair of welterweight matchups, featuring Peter Sobotta faceoff Alex Oliveira, and Rhys McKee up against Khamzat Chimaev.

The full UFC Fight Island 3 card and officially released today order of the bouts can be found below.

How to watch UFC Fight Island 3 Australia time

MMA fans can watch UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Till live stream on Fight Pass. The date and start time in Australia is scheduled for Sunday, July 26 at 7:00 am AEST, when fight action begins on the preliminary card. The main card follows at 10 am AEST.

UFC Fight Island 3 Perth time converts to Sunday, July 26 at 5 am AWST for the preliminary card, and 8 am AWST for the main card. It is traditionally an early start on the West Coast.

UFC Fight Island 3 card

The complete fifteen-fight card can be found below.

  • Main Card (Sun, July 26 at 10am AEST / 8am AWST on Fight Pass)
  • Robert Whittaker vs. Darren Till
  • Mauricio Rua vs. Antonio Rogerio Nogueira
  • Fabricio Werdum vs. Alexander Gustafsson
  • Carla Esparza vs. Marina Rodriguez
  • Paul Craig vs. Gadzhimurad Antigulov
  • Alex Oliveira vs. Peter Sobotta
  • Khamzat Chimaev vs. Rhys McKee

Preliminary Card (Sun, July 26 at 7am AEST / 5am AWST on Fight Pass)

  • Francisco Trinaldo vs. Jai Herbert
  • Nicolas Dalby vs. Jesse Ronson
  • Tom Aspinall vs. Jake Collier
  • Movsar Evloev vs. Mike Grundy
  • Tanner Boser vs. Raphael Pessoa
  • Bethe Correia vs. Pannie Kianzad
  • Ramazan Emeev vs. Niklas Stolze
  • Nathaniel Wood vs. John Castaneda
