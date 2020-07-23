Search
Bellator 242 weigh-in live stream video, date and start time

Parviz Iskenderov

Bellator 242: Bandejas vs. Pettis

Live MMA action on Paramount Network resumes on July 24 (ET/CT/PT) with Bellator 242 taking place at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. The headline-bout features Ricky Bandejas (13-3) and Sergio Pettis (19-5), squaring off in a bantamweight title eliminator.

The co-main event is a welterweight contest between Jason Jackson (11-4) and Jordan Mein (31-12). Also on the main card a pair of featherweight matchups, featuring Tywan Claxton (6-1) up against Jay Jay Wilson (5-0) and Aaron Pico (5-3) face off Solo Hatley, Jr. (8-2).

Prior to facing one another inside the MMA cage the athletes will step on the scales to make it official for their respective bouts.

How to watch Bellator 242 official weigh-ins live

The official weigh-ins take place at Mohegan Sun Arena a day before the fight show. The ceremony is closed to the public.

MMA fans can watch Bellator 242 ceremonial weigh-ins live on the promotion’s channel on YouTube and here on FIGHTMAG (embedded player up top). The date and start time in the United States is set for Thursday, July 23 at 5pm ET / 2pm PT. In Australia the schedule converts to Friday, July 24 at 7am AEST / 5am AWST.

The current Bellator 242 fight card can be found below.

Bellator 242 fight card

Main Card (Paramount Network – 10pm ET / 9pm CT / 7pm PT

  • Ricky Bandejas vs. Sergio Pettis
  • Jason Jackson vs. Jordan Mein
  • Tywan Claxton vs. Jay Jay Wilson
  • Aaron Pico vs. Solo Hatley, Jr.

Preliminary Card (Bellator MMA YouTube Channel – 8:45pm ET / 7:45pm CT / 5:45pm PT)

  • Jake Smith vs. Mark Lemminger
  • Raufeon Stots vs. Cass Bell
  • Rudy Schaffroth vs. Ras Hylton*

*To be confirmed.

