Born to Fight 8 poster released, two WKN world titles up for grabs in Auckland on October 3

World Championship returns to New Zealand on October 3 with an international kickboxing event titled “Born to Fight 8”. The fight card takes place at YMCA Auckland. The top of the bill features a pair of WKN championship bouts.

Advertisements

In the main event local Dhcamad Armstrong goes up against Lapa Halangahu of Tonga. The pair battles it out for World Kickboxing Network super cruiserweight title under oriental rules (K-1 style).

In the co-main event another representative of the country-host, Nikora Lee-Kingi takes on Yordniyom Yuttakangumtorn of Thailand. The contest is for WKN World featherweight belt in Muay Thai.

The official poster for the event was released today (via Twitter). See it for yourself below.

Your Official Poster for BORN TO FIGHT 8 in Auckland, NEW ZEALAND on October 3 ?? ? TWO WKN WORLD TITLES UP FOR GRABS ? KICKBOXING / Super Cruiserweight

?? Dhcamad Armstrong vs Lapa Halangahu ?? MUAY THAI / Featherweight

?? Nikora Lee-Kingi vs Yordniyom Yuttakangumtorn ?? pic.twitter.com/TOgQCS3OPB — World Kickboxing Network (@WKNkickboxing) July 23, 2020

During the last decade Oceania has been a host of a number of WKN world title bouts, with the shows held across Australia. “John” Wayne Parr, Toby “The Weapon” Smith, Nathan “Carnage” Corbett (among others) contested for the prestigious belts.

The upcoming event in New Zealand follows a historic MMA and kickboxing world cup produced in Auckland last November.