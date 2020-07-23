Search
Kickboxing

Born to Fight 8 poster released, two WKN world titles up for grabs in Auckland on October 3

Parviz Iskenderov
Born to Fight 8
Born to Fight 8: Dhcamad Armstrong vs. Lapa Halangahu for WKN World super cruiserweight title

World Championship returns to New Zealand on October 3 with an international kickboxing event titled “Born to Fight 8”. The fight card takes place at YMCA Auckland. The top of the bill features a pair of WKN championship bouts.

Advertisements

In the main event local Dhcamad Armstrong goes up against Lapa Halangahu of Tonga. The pair battles it out for World Kickboxing Network super cruiserweight title under oriental rules (K-1 style).

In the co-main event another representative of the country-host, Nikora Lee-Kingi takes on Yordniyom Yuttakangumtorn of Thailand. The contest is for WKN World featherweight belt in Muay Thai.

The official poster for the event was released today (via Twitter). See it for yourself below.

During the last decade Oceania has been a host of a number of WKN world title bouts, with the shows held across Australia. “John” Wayne Parr, Toby “The Weapon” Smith, Nathan “Carnage” Corbett (among others) contested for the prestigious belts.

The upcoming event in New Zealand follows a historic MMA and kickboxing world cup produced in Auckland last November.

Advertisements

Share This

More
KickboxingLatest NewsMuay Thai

Add a comment

Related

Watch head kick and punches stoppage from Simply the Best kickboxing

Kickboxing Parviz Iskenderov - 0
Following a series of knockout bouts from Simply the Best 1 Charleroi, the World Kickboxing Network hit the stream with a new video that...
Read more

Watch: Paolo Renna vs Nabil Abou Taha at Simply the Best 1 Charleroi

Kickboxing Parviz Iskenderov - 0
Following a series of knockout videos, the World Kickboxing Network released another full fight from Simply the Best 1 Charleroi. The contest features an...
Read more

Watch 20-second left hook knockout from Simply the Best kickboxing

Kickboxing Parviz Iskenderov - 0
The World Kickboxing Network hit the stream with a new knockout video from its first "Simply the Best" show produced in Charleroi, Belgium in...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

UFC

UFC Australia and New Zealand: Watch some of the best moments from the last decade

Newswire - 0
This year Ultimate Fighting Championship celebrates 10 years from the date when its very first event was produced Down Under, UFC 110 in Sydney....
Read more
UFC

UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Till start time in Australia, bout order and how to watch

Parviz Iskenderov - 0
Former 185-pound champion Robert Whittaker and ranked No.5 middleweight Darren Till square off in the headliner of UFC Fight Island 3. MMA event is...
Read more
Beauty

Russian Olympic champion Karolina Sevastyanova poses with former UFC double-champ Conor McGregor

Parviz Iskenderov - 0
Former UFC champion in two-weight classes Conor McGregor is not making headlines covering his next fight, since he is (again) happily retired. Nevertheless, "The...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Kickboxing

Born to Fight 8 poster released, two WKN world titles up for grabs in Auckland on October 3

Parviz Iskenderov - 0
World Championship returns to New Zealand on October 3 with an international kickboxing event titled "Born to Fight 8". The fight card takes place...
Read more
Press Release

SHOWTIME Sports & PBC return with a stellar lineup

Newswire - 0
SHOWTIME Sports and Premier Boxing Champions announced today a lineup of nine live boxing events featuring 18 undefeated fighters, nine world champions, and eight...
Read more
MMA

Bellator 242 weigh-in live stream video, date and start time

Parviz Iskenderov - 0
Live MMA action on Paramount Network resumes on July 24 (ET/CT/PT) with Bellator 242 taking place at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. The...
Read more
Muay Thai

Muay Thai Knees: Watch ONE Championship highlight feat. Phetmorakot vs Peters

Newswire - 0
Ahead of return to live action on July 31 in Bangkok, Thailand, ONE Championship released a new highlight video, featuring some of the best...
Read more
UFC

UFC Australia and New Zealand: Watch some of the best moments from the last decade

Newswire - 0
This year Ultimate Fighting Championship celebrates 10 years from the date when its very first event was produced Down Under, UFC 110 in Sydney....
Read more

Fight Schedule

UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs Benavidez 2

July 18, 2020

MMA

UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Till

July 25, 2020

MMA

ONE: No Surrender

July 31, 2020

Mixed Show

UFC 252: Miocic vs Cormier 3

August 15, 2020

MMA

In Case You Missed It

Results

UFC Fight Island 2 results: Figueiredo vs Benavidez 2

Parviz Iskenderov - 0
UFC Fight Island 2 (aka UFC on ESPN+ 30 or UFC Fight Night 172) features twelve bouts on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi on...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097