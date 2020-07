Undefeated Vergil Ortiz Jr. (15-0, 15 KO) makes the second defense of his WBA ‘Gold’ welterweight title against Samuel Vargas (31-5-2, 14 KO) at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, CA on July 24. Ahead of the event live on DAZN, the streaming service released the full video of the bout, when he earned then vacant belt against Antonio Orozco in August 2019. You can watch it up top.