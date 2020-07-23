Search
UFC Australia and New Zealand: Watch some of the best moments from the last decade

UFC Down Under

This year Ultimate Fighting Championship celebrates 10 years from the date when its very first event was produced Down Under, UFC 110 in Sydney. Today the promotion released a video compiling some of the best moments from the last decade, featuring the fighters representing Australia and New Zealand, as well as a sensational clash between Ronda Rousey and Holly Holm. You can watch the highlight up top.

