Bellator 242 weigh-in results, one fighter heavy

Parviz Iskenderov
Bellator 242: Bandejas vs Pettis
Bellator 242 is headlined by Ricky Bandejas up against Sergio Pettis in a bantamweight title eliminator / Pic: Supplied

Bellator 242: Bandejas vs. Pettis

Bellator 242 takes place at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT, resuming live MMA action on Paramount Network on July 24 (July 25 AEST/AWST). MMA event is headlined by Ricky Bandejas (13-3) up against Sergio Pettis (19-5) in a bantamweight title eliminator.

A day before the fight show the athletes stepped on the scales to make it official. Bandejas came in at 135.4. Pettis was 134.7. The contest is scheduled for three rounds.

The co-main event is a welterweight matchup between Jason Jackson and Jordan Mein. The fighters showed 171 and 170.5, respectively.

Jay Jay Wilson missed featherweight limit, coming in at 147.9 for his bout against Tywan Claxton, who was 146. The bout proceeds at catchweight.

Aaron Pico and Solo Hatley, Jr. weighed-in at 145 and 145.6, respectively, for their featherweight encounter, that kicks off the main card.

The full Bellator 242 fight card and weigh-in results can be found below.

Bellator 242 fight card

Main Card (Paramount Network – 10pm ET / 9pm CT / 7pm PT

  • Ricky Bandejas (135.4) vs. Sergio Pettis (134.7)
  • Jason Jackson (171) vs. Jordan Mein (170.5)
  • Tywan Claxton (146) vs. Jay Jay Wilson (147.9)*
  • Aaron Pico (145) vs. Solo Hatley, Jr. (145.6)

Preliminary Card (Bellator MMA YouTube Channel – 8:45pm ET / 7:45pm CT / 5:45pm PT)

  • Jake Smith (170.3) vs. Mark Lemminger (169.8)
  • Raufeon Stots (135.6) vs. Cass Bell (135.2)
  • Rudy Schaffroth (259.5) vs. Ras Hylton (247.4)

*Missed weight

